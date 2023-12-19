The Indigo Girls Pay Tribute to the Queer Community in New Documentary

The Indigo Girls are hitting the silver screen.

Following runs at multiple film festivals, the documentary Indigo Girls: It's Only Life After All is getting a theatrical release in Spring 2024. Directed by Alexandria Bombach, the film dives into the 40 years the iconic folk-rock band has spent preaching "radical self-acceptance" to generations of fans.

"We are so excited that folks can now go see the film in a theater near them!" Indigo Girls member Emily Sailers said in a press release. "It is a beautiful documentary that captures the life force of our community. Now our community has an opportunity to see it on the big screen — we are thankful for that.”

Indigo Girls: It's Only Life After All is comprised of "intimate," unscripted conversations from the present-day, as well as home video footage from the band spanning across decades. It focuses on the "criminally overlooked" duo's career of activism in the face of misogyny, homophobia, and a "harsh cultural climate chastising them for not fitting into a female pop star mold."

The film's creators all amplified its central theme: community. Bombach said that a "film about community should be seen in community," which Indigo Girls member Amy Ray bolstered. Ray said that "the ideal of ‘community’ has informed our music and activism" even from "our earliest days at Little Five Points Community Pub in Atlanta."



"We feel blessed to have worked with such a compelling crew of folks, who created a document that reflects the vital part our audience, activists, friends, family, and mentors play in our ongoing creative lives," she continued. "As in all things we have endeavored, a grassroots movement seems to be the key to spreading the word, so we are excited to put it out there and let it grow.”

Dates and locations for the future showings have not yet been announced. The theatrical run is made possible by Oscilloscope Laboratories, who recently acquired the film.



“The Indigo Girls are a band that has been criminally overlooked by the mainstream system they’ve navigated through for decades, yet they’ve managed to connect with countless fans in spite of that. Much like Amy and Emily, Alexandria’s portrait defies typically," said Dan Berger of Oscilloscope. "While most band documentaries adhere to the same mold, this one dares to be different. It’s a fitting and all too appropriate portrait of a couple of badass humans that deserve nothing less.”