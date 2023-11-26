Scroll To Top
10 Great LGBTQ+ and Inclusive Films to Close Out Your Holiday Weekend

These are very personal LGBTQ+ picks but offer something for everyone. As you recover from the turkey or tofurkey, relax to these classic queer films!

trudestress


From lesbian romance in the 1950s to contemporary transgender stories, these films offer something for everyone.

Carol

The 1950s-set romance starring Cate Blanchett and Rooney Mara, directed by Todd Haynes and based on a Patricia Highsmith novel, is always worth watching.

Home For The Holidays 

Gay brother Robert Downey Jr., supportive but troubled sister Holly Hunter, and homophobic sister Cynthia Stevenson add up to a hilariously dysfunctional family that might make you feel better about your own. Directed by Jodie Foster.

Desert Hearts 

The landmark 1986 film that gave us a lesbian love story with a hopeful ending. Starring Helen Shaver and Patricia Charbonneau, directed by Donna Deitch, and based on a novel by Jane Rule.

Maurice

James Wilby and Rupert Graves star in a gay romance that cuts across British class lines. Directed by James Ivory and adapted from E.M. Forster's posthumously published novel.

Monica 

Out just this year, Monica centers a trans woman, played by a trans woman (Trace Lysette) as she reunites with her dying mother (Patricia Clarkson). Directed by Andreaa Pallaoro.

A Fantastic Woman 

Another film centering a trans woman played by a trans woman, this Oscar-winner from Chile features a great performance by Daniela Vega in the lead. Directed by Sebastian Lelio.

Moonlight 

The 2016 Oscar-winner for Best Picture tells the story of a gay Black man finding his place in the world. Directed by Barry Jenkins and based on Tarell Alvin McCraney's play, it has a remarkable cast that includes Mahershala Ali, Alex Hibbert, Naomie Harris, Trevante Rhodes, and Janelle Monae.

Victim 

1961's Victim, starring gay actor Dirk Bogarde, is notable as one of the first sympathetic treatments of homosexuality in a mainstream film.

The Wedding Banquet

A gay film from Ang Lee that predated Brokeback Mountain, The Wedding Banquet offers a comic love story of two men trying to hide their romance from one's unaccepting family — but they're in for many surprises.

Pink Flamingos 

Lastly, how can we leave out the Pope of Trash? John Waters directs Divine and other members of his stock company competing for the title of the Filthiest Person Alive in the film that put them on the map.

Trudy Ring

Trudy Ring, The Advocate's copy chief, has spent much of her journalistic career covering the LGBT movement. When she's not fielding questions about grammar, spelling, and LGBT history, she's sharing movie trivia or classic rock lyrics.
