40+ queer-affirming pics of Toronto's Pride Parade and Trans and Dyke Marches
Tracy E. Gilchrist for The Advocate
Hailed as the largest 2SLGBTQI+ festival in North America, and one of the largest in the world, Pride Toronto kicked off with its street festival last Friday and kept the marches and celebration of identity going throughout the weekend. Friday’s Trans Rally and March brought thousands out to celebrate trans joy and activism followed by Saturday’s Dyke March. Flying colors representing Toronto’s richly diverse queer community including the trans, nonbinary, asexual, bisexual, and lesbian flags, marchers called for radical acceptance and to end the violence in Gaza.
Marchers made their way up Yonge Street parallel to the festival on Church Street where Toronto’s 2SLGBTQ+ community center, The 519, held a weekend-long dance party in Barbara Hall Park.
Pride Toronto set the tone for the weekend stating, "As we unveil the theme 'Be______' for Pride Toronto 2024, we invite everyone to join us in celebrating the right to be united in our fight for existence and acceptance. Pride Month is more than a celebration; it's a declaration of our collective identity and resilience."
Closing out the weekend, the Pride Parade set off at 2 pm on Sunday with more than 270 organizations stepping off on Toronto’s Bloor Street and marching up Yonge. From drag queens to sports clubs and local businesses, the city’s community marched on for nearly 3.5 hours before pro-Palestinian protesters from the Coalition Against Pinkwashing caused the parade to shutter after demanding Pride Toronto divest from corporations that support Israel. Though Pride Toronto's Executive Director Kojo Modeste called the protests that shut down the parade "disappointing," Pride has always been the place for protest.
Nikki Aye is a photojournalist and the digital photo editor for equalpride’s full family of publications. As a lifelong activist, Nikki is passionate about telling the important stories shaping our queer historical narrative.
Nikki Aye is a photojournalist and the digital photo editor for equalpride’s full family of publications. As a lifelong activist, Nikki is passionate about telling the important stories shaping our queer historical narrative.
Tracy E. Gilchrist is the VP, Executive Producer of Entertainment for the Advocate Channel. A media veteran, she writes about the
intersections of LGBTQ+ equality and pop culture. Previously, she was the editor-in-chief of The Advocate and the first feminism editor for the 55-year-old brand. In 2017, she launched the company's first podcast, The Advocates. She is an experienced broadcast interviewer, panel moderator, and public speaker who has delivered her talk, "Pandora's Box to Pose: Game-changing Visibility in Film and TV," at universities throughout the country.
Tracy E. Gilchrist is the VP, Executive Producer of Entertainment for the Advocate Channel. A media veteran, she writes about the
intersections of LGBTQ+ equality and pop culture. Previously, she was the editor-in-chief of The Advocate and the first feminism editor for the 55-year-old brand. In 2017, she launched the company's first podcast, The Advocates. She is an experienced broadcast interviewer, panel moderator, and public speaker who has delivered her talk, "Pandora's Box to Pose: Game-changing Visibility in Film and TV," at universities throughout the country.