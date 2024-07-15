Right-wing extremists force cancellation of LGBTQ+ book event in Alabama

Last week, right-wing extremists caused a charity LGBTQ + book event in Alabama to be canceled after the venue received threats of violence.



Josh Coleman, an LGBTQ+ liaison for Birmingham and president of Central Alabama Pride, had organized an event at Oyster City Brewing in Mobile to celebrate his new children’s book, Finding My Rainbow,” Al.com reports. The book , which details Coleman’s journey of coming out and finding acceptance, was to be featured in a Drag Queen Story Time session, with proceeds benefiting AIDS Alabama South. The event also included an appearance by prominent Alabama TikTok star Ophelia Nichols, known as “Mama Tot.”

However, the event’s positive premise was quickly overshadowed as Coleman and Nichols became targets of an online campaign led by extremists who oppose LGBTQ+ visibility, AL.com reports. Inundated with a flood of hostile messages and threats, the brewery canceled the event to protect its employees and customers.

“At Oyster City Mobile, the safety of our employees and customers is our number one priority. That is why we are canceling the event this Friday: Finding My Rainbow, from author Josh Coleman: Book Signing and Drag Queen Story Time,” the brewery posted on Facebook on Wednesday. “Multiple hateful and threatening comments on social media are being taken seriously by management in the interests of our staff and customers’ safety. Oyster City does not abide hate. We make beer for those who enjoy it, over the age of 21, regardless of gender, race, or orientation.”

The event has been relocated to a Books-A-Million store on Airport Boulevard, which approved the shift and will provide enhanced security. “I didn’t want to cancel the event. I don’t like to back down to bullies,” Coleman stated.

Ophelia Nichols has been grappling with the emotional toll of the murder trial of her son’s alleged killer. Her son, Randon Lee, was shot and killed on June 24, 2022, the day before his 19th birthday, during a marijuana deal at a gas station. The alleged shooter, 20-year-old Reuben Gulley, was arrested in August 2022 and indicted by a Mobile County grand jury on charges of murder. His trial is scheduled to begin on January 27, 2025. Nichols has been vocal about her grief and the threats she has received, which have made it difficult for her to participate in public events, according to AL.com.

Coleman addressed the situation on social media, writing, “The journey of ‘Finding My Rainbow’ has been filled with challenges, but the recent backlash for our Mobile event has been particularly intense. Due to threats to their business and staff, our original venue, Oyster City, has had to pull out of hosting the event. I am deeply thankful for their initial support of the LGBTQ community and their bravery in facing these threats. However, this will not deter us.” He said the event would be moved to a Books-A-Million store in Mobile. “It is crucial that LGBTQ voices are not silenced, and that’s what this book is all about—being your authentic self,” he wrote on X (formerly Twitter ).

He continued, “The leader of the protests against our event is a MAGA Proud Boy who participated in the insurrection at the Capitol on January 6th… I don’t care if I sell one book—this is about principle. We will not let anyone turn us away or silence our voices. We will stand together, celebrate our identities, and support each other. I hope to see you there, joining us in solidarity and showing that love and acceptance will always triumph over hate.”

The Alabama Political Reporter reports that critics took issue with two main aspects of the event: the inclusion of Drag Queen Story Time and the content of Coleman’s book. They feared it could expose children to ideas about gender and sexuality they deemed unsuitable for minors. Some assumed the book contained explicit material.

Coleman’s book is a children’s story about his journey of self-discovery and acceptance. According to the Alabama Political Reporter, the book does not contain any sexual content. It focuses on the author’s feelings of being different from his peers, his experiences with acceptance, and his path to becoming an LGBTQ+ advocate.