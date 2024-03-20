'Beloved' Virginia professor found dead at gay men's sauna after vanishing from conference

After disappearing during a conference in Florida, a Virginia professor has been found dead at a popular men's sauna.

David Hanbury, 37, was a professor of psychology at Averett University, a private Baptist university in Danville, Va. He was reported missing late Friday night while attending the Southeastern Psychological Association Conference in Orlando.

Hanbury was found deceased Saturday at Club Orlando, a famous men's sauna, though law enforcement did not disclose where in the facility. The cause of death has also not been verified, but Orlando police told USA Today that the circumstances "did not appear suspicious."



The university praised Hanbury's legacy in a Facebook post announcing his passing, referring to him as a "beloved faculty member" who had a "lasting impact" on those around him.

"It is with a heavy heart that we share the heartbreaking update of the passing of Dr. David Hanbury," Averett President Tiffany Franks wrote. "On behalf of the entire Averett community, we send our condolences and prayers of support to Dr. Hanbury's family, friends and all others upon whom he had a lasting impact."