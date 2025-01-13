Artist Ben Fink pays homage to Florida LGBTQ+ nonprofit in new exhibit at the Stonewall Museum

The Imperial Sun Court of all Florida centers the opulence of the Imperial Court, a 501(3)(c) charitable group in Florida and one of the oldest LGBTQ+ organizations.
Fink’s newest book, Noble Deeds: Mythic Portraits of the Imperial Court, is the first to showcase the Imperial Court’s 60 years of pageantry, philanthropy, and LGBTQ+ activism. Seven years in the making, Noble Deeds captures community icons in dream-like images.
The Imperial Sun Court of all Florida’s opening reception on January 26 from 6-8 p.m. will feature a book launch, sale, and author signing of Noble Deeds. Fink will also share his inspiration and the fascinating stories behind his detailed and visionary works.
You can learn more about the Imperial Sun Court of all Florida and the Stonewall National Museum, Archives & Library (1300 East Sunrise Boulevard, Fort Lauderdale) at www.stonewall-musuem.org. Please contact monique@stonewall-museum.org to inquire about RSVPs for the opening reception.
We’ve curated some of our favorite works from the exhibition below.
Nikki Aye is a photojournalist and the digital photo editor for equalpride’s full family of publications. As a lifelong activist, Nikki is passionate about telling the important stories shaping our queer historical narrative.
Nikki Aye is a photojournalist and the digital photo editor for equalpride’s full family of publications. As a lifelong activist, Nikki is passionate about telling the important stories shaping our queer historical narrative.