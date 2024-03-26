Pennsylvania Drag Queen Story Hour canceled amid bomb concerns

A Pennsylvania Drag Queen Story Hour event was canceled after the target of threats was the venue where it was supposed to take place. Organizers of the Lancaster event abruptly canceled on Saturday after security concerns at the public library, including the discovery of a suspicious package and subsequent threats, the Associated Press reports.

The event, organized by Lancaster Pride to celebrate diversity through LGBTQ+ literature, encountered significant opposition from far-right extremist groups, leading to a tense situation that ultimately forced the cancellation for the safety of attendees.



Authorities evacuated the Lancaster Public Library after finding the suspicious package. A state police bomb squad later deemed the library safe, but the decision to cancel the event remained due to additional threats received via email, according to officials. A city spokesperson confirmed that a detection dog had signaled the package, which was eventually found to contain benign contents. However, the discovery and threats led to the precautionary evacuation of surrounding areas.

Lancaster Pride expressed regret but emphasized the paramount importance of community safety. “We regret to inform you that due to unforeseen circumstances, the Lancaster Pride event: Drag Story Hour with Miss Amie in collaboration with the Lancaster Public Library has been canceled. The safety and well-being of our community are of utmost importance to us,” Lancaster Pride wrote on social media.

The controversy surrounding the drag story hour had been building, with opposition evident during county commissioners meeting where the event was denounced as inappropriate for children. According to the AP, Commissioners Josh Parsons and Ray D’Agostino voiced concerns, linking the event to broader societal issues allegedly affecting children’s safety and denouncing “politicized social laboratories for woke ideology.”

The far-right extremist account Gays Against Groomers has targeted the Lancaster area drag event, vowing on Instagram recently to have it shut down.

Despite the challenges and cancellation, Lancaster Pride remained undeterred, expressing gratitude for the community’s support and reaffirming their commitment to inclusivity. “We are grateful for the outpouring of support from our community as we work to process today’s events together. While we support the freedom of speech, we stand firm and cannot, and we will not let hate, fear, and intimidation stop our collective movement for love and support for all,” Lancaster Pride said in a follow-up statement.

The library’s executive director, Lissa Holland, and the Lancaster LGBTQ+ Coalition also spoke out, emphasizing the event’s intention to promote acceptance and kindness through literature. Christopher Paolini, who was set to appear as Miss Amie Vanité, lamented the cancellation but vowed to continue his advocacy work, underscoring the program’s importance to many people.

During the event’s planning, the local community became a battleground of conflicting cultural and religious values. In two successive weeks, Lancaster County commissioners’ meetings were inundated with speeches from residents. Some argued the event diverged too far from mainstream values for a public institution, while others opposed it on religious grounds, Lancaster Online reports.

Resident Dwight Stone had said the event signified a decline, advocating against what he termed “degeneracy” creeping into the community. Resident Wes Saint labeled the event as “sodomite story hour” and urged local commissioners to take a stand against it.

According to Lancaster Pride’s Instagram page, many businesses in town made supportive posts echoing one message: “Hate has no home here.”