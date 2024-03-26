Scroll To Top
News

Pennsylvania Drag Queen Story Hour canceled amid bomb concerns

library shelves
Shutterstock

A planned library event in Lancaster became the latest target of right-wing extremists who forced its cancellation through threats of violence.

Cwnewser

A Pennsylvania Drag Queen Story Hour event was canceled after the target of threats was the venue where it was supposed to take place. Organizers of the Lancaster event abruptly canceled on Saturday after security concerns at the public library, including the discovery of a suspicious package and subsequent threats, the Associated Press reports.

The event, organized by Lancaster Pride to celebrate diversity through LGBTQ+ literature, encountered significant opposition from far-right extremist groups, leading to a tense situation that ultimately forced the cancellation for the safety of attendees.

Authorities evacuated the Lancaster Public Library after finding the suspicious package. A state police bomb squad later deemed the library safe, but the decision to cancel the event remained due to additional threats received via email, according to officials. A city spokesperson confirmed that a detection dog had signaled the package, which was eventually found to contain benign contents. However, the discovery and threats led to the precautionary evacuation of surrounding areas.

Lancaster Pride expressed regret but emphasized the paramount importance of community safety. “We regret to inform you that due to unforeseen circumstances, the Lancaster Pride event: Drag Story Hour with Miss Amie in collaboration with the Lancaster Public Library has been canceled. The safety and well-being of our community are of utmost importance to us,” Lancaster Pride wrote on social media.

The controversy surrounding the drag story hour had been building, with opposition evident during county commissioners meeting where the event was denounced as inappropriate for children. According to the AP, Commissioners Josh Parsons and Ray D’Agostino voiced concerns, linking the event to broader societal issues allegedly affecting children’s safety and denouncing “politicized social laboratories for woke ideology.”

The far-right extremist account Gays Against Groomers has targeted the Lancaster area drag event, vowing on Instagram recently to have it shut down.

Despite the challenges and cancellation, Lancaster Pride remained undeterred, expressing gratitude for the community’s support and reaffirming their commitment to inclusivity. “We are grateful for the outpouring of support from our community as we work to process today’s events together. While we support the freedom of speech, we stand firm and cannot, and we will not let hate, fear, and intimidation stop our collective movement for love and support for all,” Lancaster Pride said in a follow-up statement.

The library’s executive director, Lissa Holland, and the Lancaster LGBTQ+ Coalition also spoke out, emphasizing the event’s intention to promote acceptance and kindness through literature. Christopher Paolini, who was set to appear as Miss Amie Vanité, lamented the cancellation but vowed to continue his advocacy work, underscoring the program’s importance to many people.

During the event’s planning, the local community became a battleground of conflicting cultural and religious values. In two successive weeks, Lancaster County commissioners’ meetings were inundated with speeches from residents. Some argued the event diverged too far from mainstream values for a public institution, while others opposed it on religious grounds, Lancaster Online reports.

Resident Dwight Stone had said the event signified a decline, advocating against what he termed “degeneracy” creeping into the community. Resident Wes Saint labeled the event as “sodomite story hour” and urged local commissioners to take a stand against it.

According to Lancaster Pride’s Instagram page, many businesses in town made supportive posts echoing one message: “Hate has no home here.”

NewsDragSocietyYahoo FeedLGBTPennsylvania
drag queen storyextremist groupslgbtqpennsylvania
Cwnewser
Be sure to follow Advocate on your favorite social platform

Want more breaking equality news & trending entertainment stories?

Check out our NEW 24/7 streaming service: the Advocate Channel!

Download the Advocate Channel App for your mobile phone and your favorite streaming device!


APPLE STORE - GOOGLE PLAY

ROKU - APPLE TV - FIRE TV - GOOGLE TV

Advocate Channel - The Pride StoreOut / Advocate Magazine - Fellow Travelers & Jamie Lee Curtis

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

Here Are Our 2024 Election Predictions. Will They Come True?
Politics
Badge
gallery

Here Are Our 2024 Election Predictions. Will They Come True?

Sigourney Weaver, Jennifer Lopez, Busy Phillips, with their trans and non binary children
Family
Badge
gallery

17 Celebs Who Are Out & Proud of Their Trans & Nonbinary Kids

Here Are the 15 Most LGBTQ-Friendly Cities in the U.S.
News
Badge
gallery

Here Are the 15 Most LGBTQ-Friendly Cities in the U.S.

Just Which State Is the Gayest? These Are the States With the Most LGBTQ+ Peoplee
News
Badge
gallery

Which State Is the Queerest? These Are the States With the Most LGBTQ+ People

Capitol and also the Senate seal
Politics

These 27 Senate Hearing Room Gay Sex Jokes Are Truly Exquisite

Bob Mizer Foundation - Kickstarter
Photography
Badge
gallery

10 Cheeky and Homoerotic Photos From Bob Mizer's Nude Films

Photo Gallery Folsom Street Fair 2023
Photography
Badge
gallery

30 Steamy Photos of Folsom Street Fair 2023 Debauchery

Iowa Capitol Building Progress Pride Flag LGBTQ Rights
Politics
Badge
gallery

These Are the 5 States With the Smallest Percentage of LGBTQ+ People

Bearrison Street Fair 2022 in pictures
Photography
Badge
gallery

60 Burly Pics from Bearrison Street Fair 2022

Latest Stories

Christopher Wiggins

Christopher Wiggins is a senior national reporter for The Advocate. He has a rich career in storytelling and highlighting underrepresented voices. Growing up in a bilingual household in Germany, his German mother and U.S. Army father exposed him to diverse cultures early on, influencing his appreciation for varied perspectives and communication. His work in Washington, D.C., primarily covers the nexus of public policy, politics, law, and LGBTQ+ issues. Wiggins' reporting focuses on revealing lesser-known stories within the LGBTQ+ community. Key moments in his career include traveling with Vice President Kamala Harris and interviewing her in the West Wing about LGBTQ+ support. In addition to his national and political reporting, Wiggins represents The Advocate in the White House Press Pool and is a member of several professional journalistic organizations, including the White House Correspondents’ Association, Association of LGBTQ+ Journalists, and Society of Professional Journalists. His involvement in these groups highlights his commitment to ethical journalism and excellence in the field. Follow him on X/Twitter @CWNewser (https://twitter.com/CWNewser) and Threads @CWNewserDC (https://www.threads.net/@cwnewserdc).
Christopher Wiggins is a senior national reporter for The Advocate. He has a rich career in storytelling and highlighting underrepresented voices. Growing up in a bilingual household in Germany, his German mother and U.S. Army father exposed him to diverse cultures early on, influencing his appreciation for varied perspectives and communication. His work in Washington, D.C., primarily covers the nexus of public policy, politics, law, and LGBTQ+ issues. Wiggins' reporting focuses on revealing lesser-known stories within the LGBTQ+ community. Key moments in his career include traveling with Vice President Kamala Harris and interviewing her in the West Wing about LGBTQ+ support. In addition to his national and political reporting, Wiggins represents The Advocate in the White House Press Pool and is a member of several professional journalistic organizations, including the White House Correspondents’ Association, Association of LGBTQ+ Journalists, and Society of Professional Journalists. His involvement in these groups highlights his commitment to ethical journalism and excellence in the field. Follow him on X/Twitter @CWNewser (https://twitter.com/CWNewser) and Threads @CWNewserDC (https://www.threads.net/@cwnewserdc).
Read Full Bio