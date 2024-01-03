Scroll To Top
News

Dolly Parton gifted a bejeweled guitar to Texas drag queen. Here's why

Country Music Star Dolly Parton Texas Activist Drag Queen Brigitte Bandit
Shutterstock; instagram @brigittebandit

The Country music icon sent a bejeweled guitar to Austin-based drag performer Brigitte Bandit, marking a powerful gesture of allyship and recognition for the LGBTQ+ community.

Cwnewser

A drag queen in Texas received a heartwarming gift from one of her idols on Fridayw while performing at a club, bookending a tumultuous year for the performer.

Brigitte Bandit received a stunning and unexpected gift from Dolly Parton: a bejeweled guitar signed by the country music legend, Austin’s NBC affiliate KXAN reports. The gesture came at the end of a challenging year for Bandit, who had been actively involved in political efforts against anti-drag and anti-trans legislation in Texas.

The magical moment unfolded before an adoring crowd as Bandit, who is based in Austin, opened a box wrapped in shiny pink paper. Inside lay an acoustic guitar adorned with white and pink rhinestones and a personalized message from Parton, 77.

“To Brigitte. Love, Dolly Parton,” the message read, completing the touching gesture from one queen to another.

KXAN reports that Bandit’s connection to Parton began when a photo of her holding a children’s book about Parton at the Texas Capitol caught the attention of Rebecca Seaver from Dolly Parton Productions. This led to the surprise gift, which Bandit described as almost surreal, saying she kept expecting to wake up from a dream. Bandit has been a longtime fan of Parton, even referring to herself as the “Dolly of Austin,” and credits Parton and Cher concerts as inspirations for her drag career.

"Never did I ever imagine I’d be sent a custom rhinestoned guitar signed by Dolly herself to me after seeing the work I’ve done this year. I love you [Dolly Parton] thank you so much for helping me find my strength in femininity and kindness," Bandit wrote on Instagram.

In addition to her performances, Bandit has been a vocal advocate for the LGBTQ+ community, particularly in the face of legislative challenges. She joined a lawsuit against the state over a performance law, resulting in a permanent injunction issued by a federal judge, according to KXAN. The support from Parton, therefore, is not just a personal triumph for Bandit but also a significant nod of solidarity and encouragement for the broader struggle for LGBTQ+ rights and recognition in Texas and other states.

The news station reported that Bandit plans to honor Parton by performing with the guitar on the singer’s birthday, after which she intends to preserve it in a display case.

NewsTexasDragArts & EntertainmentSocietyYahoo FeedPoliticsMusic
texasdolly partoncountry musicdrag queensaustinmusicbridgette banditentertainmentpoliticslgbtq
Cwnewser
Be sure to follow Advocate on your favorite social platform

Want more breaking equality news & trending entertainment stories?

Check out our NEW 24/7 streaming service: the Advocate Channel!

Download the Advocate Channel App for your mobile phone and your favorite streaming device!


APPLE STORE - GOOGLE PLAY

ROKU - APPLE TV - FIRE TV - GOOGLE TV

Advocate Channel - The Pride StoreAdvocate Magazine - Gio Benitez

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

Here Are Our 2024 Election Predictions. Will They Come True?
Politics
Badge
gallery

Here Are Our 2024 Election Predictions. Will They Come True?

50+ Woof-Worthy Pics From Provincetown Bear Week 2023
Travel
Badge
gallery

50+ Woof-Worthy Pics From Provincetown Bear Week 2023

Bret LaBelle and Chris Stanley
People
Badge
gallery

​27-Year Age Gap Is No Match for Love Say Chris Stanley & Bret LaBelle

Capitol and also the Senate seal
Politics

These 27 Senate Hearing Room Gay Sex Jokes Are Truly Exquisite

Lauren Boebert
Politics

Lauren Boebert Caught Fondling Date’s Genitals During Family-Friendly Musical: Video

Just Which State Is the Gayest? These Are the States With the Most LGBTQ+ Peoplee
News
Badge
gallery

Which State Is the Queerest? These Are the States With the Most LGBTQ+ People

Bob Mizer Foundation - Kickstarter
Photography
Badge
gallery

10 Cheeky and Homoerotic Photos From Bob Mizer's Nude Films

Photo Gallery Folsom Street Fair 2023
Photography
Badge
gallery

30 Steamy Photos of Folsom Street Fair 2023 Debauchery

Here Are the 15 Most LGBTQ-Friendly Cities in the U.S.
News
Badge
gallery

Here Are the 15 Most LGBTQ-Friendly Cities in the U.S.

Latest Stories

Christopher Wiggins

Christopher Wiggins is a senior national reporter for The Advocate. He has a rich career in storytelling and highlighting underrepresented voices. Growing up in a bilingual household in Germany, his German mother and U.S. Army father exposed him to diverse cultures early on, influencing his appreciation for varied perspectives and communication. His work in Washington, D.C., primarily covers the nexus of public policy, politics, law, and LGBTQ+ issues. Wiggins' reporting focuses on revealing lesser-known stories within the LGBTQ+ community. Key moments in his career include traveling with Vice President Kamala Harris and interviewing her in the West Wing about LGBTQ+ support. In addition to his national and political reporting, Wiggins represents The Advocate in the White House Press Pool and is a member of several professional journalistic organizations, including the White House Correspondents’ Association, Association of LGBTQ+ Journalists, and Society of Professional Journalists. His involvement in these groups highlights his commitment to ethical journalism and excellence in the field. Follow him on X/Twitter @CWNewser (https://twitter.com/CWNewser) and Threads @CWNewserDC (https://www.threads.net/@cwnewserdc).
Christopher Wiggins is a senior national reporter for The Advocate. He has a rich career in storytelling and highlighting underrepresented voices. Growing up in a bilingual household in Germany, his German mother and U.S. Army father exposed him to diverse cultures early on, influencing his appreciation for varied perspectives and communication. His work in Washington, D.C., primarily covers the nexus of public policy, politics, law, and LGBTQ+ issues. Wiggins' reporting focuses on revealing lesser-known stories within the LGBTQ+ community. Key moments in his career include traveling with Vice President Kamala Harris and interviewing her in the West Wing about LGBTQ+ support. In addition to his national and political reporting, Wiggins represents The Advocate in the White House Press Pool and is a member of several professional journalistic organizations, including the White House Correspondents’ Association, Association of LGBTQ+ Journalists, and Society of Professional Journalists. His involvement in these groups highlights his commitment to ethical journalism and excellence in the field. Follow him on X/Twitter @CWNewser (https://twitter.com/CWNewser) and Threads @CWNewserDC (https://www.threads.net/@cwnewserdc).
Read Full Bio