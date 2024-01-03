Dolly Parton gifted a bejeweled guitar to Texas drag queen. Here's why

A drag queen in Texas received a heartwarming gift from one of her idols on Fridayw while performing at a club, bookending a tumultuous year for the performer.

Brigitte Bandit received a stunning and unexpected gift from Dolly Parton: a bejeweled guitar signed by the country music legend, Austin’s NBC affiliate KXAN reports. The gesture came at the end of a challenging year for Bandit, who had been actively involved in political efforts against anti-drag and anti-trans legislation in Texas.

The magical moment unfolded before an adoring crowd as Bandit, who is based in Austin, opened a box wrapped in shiny pink paper. Inside lay an acoustic guitar adorned with white and pink rhinestones and a personalized message from Parton, 77.

“To Brigitte. Love, Dolly Parton,” the message read, completing the touching gesture from one queen to another.

KXAN reports that Bandit’s connection to Parton began when a photo of her holding a children’s book about Parton at the Texas Capitol caught the attention of Rebecca Seaver from Dolly Parton Productions. This led to the surprise gift, which Bandit described as almost surreal, saying she kept expecting to wake up from a dream. Bandit has been a longtime fan of Parton, even referring to herself as the “Dolly of Austin,” and credits Parton and Cher concerts as inspirations for her drag career.

"Never did I ever imagine I’d be sent a custom rhinestoned guitar signed by Dolly herself to me after seeing the work I’ve done this year. I love you [Dolly Parton] thank you so much for helping me find my strength in femininity and kindness," Bandit wrote on Instagram.

In addition to her performances, Bandit has been a vocal advocate for the LGBTQ+ community, particularly in the face of legislative challenges. She joined a lawsuit against the state over a performance law, resulting in a permanent injunction issued by a federal judge, according to KXAN. The support from Parton, therefore, is not just a personal triumph for Bandit but also a significant nod of solidarity and encouragement for the broader struggle for LGBTQ+ rights and recognition in Texas and other states.

The news station reported that Bandit plans to honor Parton by performing with the guitar on the singer’s birthday, after which she intends to preserve it in a display case.