Scroll To Top
News

Gay arts and entertainment journalist Gil Kaan has died at 72

Gay journalist Gil Kaan BroadwayWorld Los Angeles Editor Illuminated facades of Broadway theaters Times Square NYC
Courtesy BroadwayWorld Los Angeles (provided); Andrey Bayda/shutterstock

He was a former managing editor of Genre magazine and more recently had worked for BroadwayWorld. Among his accomplishments, he conducted a coming-out interview with Lily Tomlin.

trudestress
Support The Advocate
LGBTQ+ stories are more important than ever. Join us in fighting for our future. Support our journalism.
One-timeMonthly

Gil Kaan, a gay journalist who once was managing editor of Genre magazine and more recently was Los Angeles senior editor for BroadwayWorld, has died at age 72.

Keep up with the latest in LGBTQ+ news and politics. Sign up for The Advocate's email newsletter.

BroadwayWorldannounced his death last Thursday. The outlet did not state the date or cause of his death.

“Kaan was a respected journalist, editor, and cultural commentator,” BroadwayWorld notes.

“I met Gil years ago when he took over from me as managing editor of Genre magazine, and then our paths crossed again in the theater world,” Harker Jones, a Los Angeles journalist, tells The Advocate. “He was always a joy to be around — unique, warm, and forever blinged out. You couldn’t miss him in a crowd, and you wouldn’t want to. A gentle force, he was a fixture on the L.A. drama scene and will be greatly missed.” Jones is a former managing editor of our sister publication Out and was a copy editor for The Advocate and other publications.

Genre, a magazine aimed at LGBTQ+ readers, is no longer in business.

Kaan became a contributor to BroadwayWorld in 2014 and moved up to L.A. senior editor in 2023. He wrote more than 1,000 stories for the site. Over the course of his career, he interviewed many luminaries of theater, film, television, and music, including Liza Minnelli, Shirley MacLaine, Chita Rivera, Diana Ross, Carol Channing, Glenn Close, Audra McDonald, and Sandra Bernhard. He also conducted a coming-out interview with Lily Tomlin.

“In a field where voices and images shape cultural memory, Kaan will be remembered for his passion, authenticity, and the generous spirit with which he approached his craft,” according to BroadwayWorld.

Many of Kaan’s friends and associates have posted remembrances and statements of mourning online. “Incredibly saddened by the news of Gil Kaan’s passing,” Matthew Herrmann wrote on Facebook. He was a true advocate for the arts and always one of, if not the best dressed people in the room. Your support was always appreciated and you will be greatly missed.”

“I’m just...I’m shocked,” Regan Talley DuCasse posted on Facebook. “I hadn’t seen Gil in a while. But I surely enjoyed our time as GLAAD jurors. … I liked him SO much. And my profound condolences to all who loved and knew him best!”

“I loved seeing you every time I did,” added Facebook user Rob Nagle. “With a warm hug, a supportive word, and you were always wearing the most fabulous kicks. Until we meet again, dear Gil ... Goodnight sweet prince, and flights of angels sing thee to thy rest.”

NewsYahoo Feed
diana rossarts and entertainmentaudra mcdonaldbroadway worldcarol channinggenre magazinegil kaanjournalismlily tomlinliza minnellilos angelesmusicobituariessandra bernhardshirley maclainetelevisiontheater
trudestress
Be sure to follow Advocate on your favorite social platform
The Advocates with Sonia BaghdadyOut / Advocate Magazine - Jonathan Groff & Wayne Brady

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

Portrait of a Lady on Fire
Arts & Entertainment
Badge
gallery

31 Period Films of Lesbians and Bi Women in Love That Will Take You Back

Press Secretary Karine Jean Pierre racist republican Lauren Boebert
Politics

Lauren Boebert mercilessly mocked for calling White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre a 'DEI hire'

Earl Holliman
Arts & Entertainment

Gay actor Earl Holliman, star of 'Police Woman,' 'Twilight Zone,' and more, dies at 96

JD Vance RNC 2024 speech
Election

How JD Vance went from thinking he was gay and changing his name twice to being an anti-LGBTQ+ extremist

Mark Robinson Crazy Quotes speaking at a podium
Politics

18 of the most batsh*t things N.C. Republican governor candidate Mark Robinson has said

True
progress pride LGBTQ rainbow flag
Politics
Badge
gallery

These are the 5 states with the smallest amount of LGBTQ+ people

True
Trump ally Laura Loomer demands Lindsey Graham come out of the closet as gay
Politics

Trump ally Laura Loomer goes after Lindsey Graham: ‘We all know you’re gay’

Melania Trump sunglasses american flags
Politics

Melania Trump cashed six-figure check to speak to gay Republicans at Mar-a-Lago

JD Vance republican hypocrite who previously dressed in drag pictured with red lipstick and colorful wigs
Election

While Trump's campaign remains mum on photo appearing to show JD Vance in drag, the internet has thoughts

True

Latest Stories

Trudy Ring

Trudy Ring is The Advocate’s senior politics editor and copy chief. She has been a reporter and editor for daily newspapers and LGBTQ+ weeklies/monthlies, trade magazines, and reference books. She is a political junkie who thinks even the wonkiest details are fascinating, and she always loves to see political candidates who are groundbreaking in some way. She enjoys writing about other topics as well, including religion (she’s interested in what people believe and why), literature, theater, and film. Trudy is a proud “old movie weirdo” and loves the Hollywood films of the 1930s and ’40s above all others. Other interests include classic rock music (Bruce Springsteen rules!) and history. Oh, and she was a Jeopardy! contestant back in 1998 and won two games. Not up there with Amy Schneider, but Trudy still takes pride in this achievement.
Trudy Ring is The Advocate’s senior politics editor and copy chief. She has been a reporter and editor for daily newspapers and LGBTQ+ weeklies/monthlies, trade magazines, and reference books. She is a political junkie who thinks even the wonkiest details are fascinating, and she always loves to see political candidates who are groundbreaking in some way. She enjoys writing about other topics as well, including religion (she’s interested in what people believe and why), literature, theater, and film. Trudy is a proud “old movie weirdo” and loves the Hollywood films of the 1930s and ’40s above all others. Other interests include classic rock music (Bruce Springsteen rules!) and history. Oh, and she was a Jeopardy! contestant back in 1998 and won two games. Not up there with Amy Schneider, but Trudy still takes pride in this achievement.
Read Full Bio