Gay arts and entertainment journalist Gil Kaan has died at 72

Gil Kaan, a gay journalist who once was managing editor of Genre magazine and more recently was Los Angeles senior editor for BroadwayWorld, has died at age 72.

BroadwayWorldannounced his death last Thursday. The outlet did not state the date or cause of his death.

“Kaan was a respected journalist, editor, and cultural commentator,” BroadwayWorld notes.

“I met Gil years ago when he took over from me as managing editor of Genre magazine, and then our paths crossed again in the theater world,” Harker Jones, a Los Angeles journalist, tells The Advocate. “He was always a joy to be around — unique, warm, and forever blinged out. You couldn’t miss him in a crowd, and you wouldn’t want to. A gentle force, he was a fixture on the L.A. drama scene and will be greatly missed.” Jones is a former managing editor of our sister publication Out and was a copy editor for The Advocate and other publications.

Genre, a magazine aimed at LGBTQ+ readers, is no longer in business.

Kaan became a contributor to BroadwayWorld in 2014 and moved up to L.A. senior editor in 2023. He wrote more than 1,000 stories for the site. Over the course of his career, he interviewed many luminaries of theater, film, television, and music, including Liza Minnelli, Shirley MacLaine, Chita Rivera, Diana Ross, Carol Channing, Glenn Close, Audra McDonald, and Sandra Bernhard. He also conducted a coming-out interview with Lily Tomlin.

“In a field where voices and images shape cultural memory, Kaan will be remembered for his passion, authenticity, and the generous spirit with which he approached his craft,” according to BroadwayWorld.

Many of Kaan’s friends and associates have posted remembrances and statements of mourning online. “Incredibly saddened by the news of Gil Kaan’s passing,” Matthew Herrmann wrote on Facebook. He was a true advocate for the arts and always one of, if not the best dressed people in the room. Your support was always appreciated and you will be greatly missed.”

“I’m just...I’m shocked,” Regan Talley DuCasse posted on Facebook. “I hadn’t seen Gil in a while. But I surely enjoyed our time as GLAAD jurors. … I liked him SO much. And my profound condolences to all who loved and knew him best!”

“I loved seeing you every time I did,” added Facebook user Rob Nagle. “With a warm hug, a supportive word, and you were always wearing the most fabulous kicks. Until we meet again, dear Gil ... Goodnight sweet prince, and flights of angels sing thee to thy rest.”