Here are the 15 gayest travel destinations in the world: report

SHUTTERSTOCK/HANNES VAN DER MERWE
Data scientists and researchers at Misterb&b, the world’s largest LGBTQ+ travel community, have used the habits of its 1 million registered users to create an index ranking the gayest cities in the world for 2024.
Founder Matthieu Jost created Misterb&b after he and his partner were victims of homophobia and harassment while trying to rent a room during a vacation in Spain.
The company connects LGBTQ+ travelers with rentals and services provided by family and allies in their destinations.
His latest feature, Weere, now allows travelers to connect socially before they travel. Users can chat with locals or make plans with fellow visitors.
You can learn more at misterbandb.com, but keep scrolling to find the 15 gayest cities in the world for U.S. travelers according to Misterb&b.
15. Atlanta – USA
Atlanta’s glimmering nighttime skyline
Image by Shutterstock
Atlanta is the city of hot summer nights and even hotter Southern men.
12. San Francisco – USA
Sunrise over the skyline of San Francisco
Image by Shutterstock
You can find just about any experience in the City by the Bay.
