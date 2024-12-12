Grindr’s 2024 in review from tops to bottoms and from daddy culture to Charli XCX

shutterstock creative
From sweaty hookups to viral queer moments, Grindr’s UNWRAPPED 2024 is here to remind us what a wild, fabulous, and unforgettable year it’s been. This ultimate gay year-in-review dives into the trends, icons, and moments that defined LGBTQ+ culture worldwide. Combining data from millions of Grindr users with survey insights, UNWRAPPED 2024 celebrates everything from viral sensations to intimate connections and pop culture dominance.
“Each year, UNWRAPPED is our love letter to the queer community,” Tristan Pineiro, SVP of Brand Marketing and Communications, said in a press release. “It’s our way of celebrating the voices and moments that make our community so vibrant and swoon-worthy while honoring the trends and perspectives that unite us globally.”
Here’s who and what captured our hearts, screens, and group chats in 2024.
Porn Star of the Year: Tyler Wu
Tyler Wu stole the show in more ways than one this year.
Sex Position of the Year: Missionary
Missionary proved that even the classics can still get us hot and bothered.
Favorite Foreplay Activity: Kissing
Kissing reigned supreme as the ultimate way to spark the mood.
Mother of the Year: Charli XCX
Charli XCX took 2024 by storm, becoming the ultimate pop icon and queer inspiration.
Ally of the Year: Charli XCX
Always standing with the LGBTQ+ community, Charli XCX proved once again why she’s a beloved ally.
Album of the Year: BRAT – Charli XCX
Charli XCX’s BRAT gave us the soundtrack to our hottest, queerest summer dreams (and a viral presidential campaign by Vice President Kamala Harris’s social media team.)
Song of the Year: “Good Luck, Babe!” – Chappell Roan
Chappell Roan’s “Good Luck, Babe!” became the anthem we couldn’t stop singing.
Tour of the Year: SWEAT with Charli XCX + Troye Sivan
The SWEAT Tour turned every concert into a glittering, sweaty queer utopia.
Greatest Podcast of the Year: The Bald and the Beautiful w/ Trixie + Katya
Trixie and Katya kept us laughing, cringing, and gagging all year long.
Favorite Movie of the Year: Deadpool + Wolverine
This unlikely superhero duo gave us all the action and sass we needed.
TV Show of the Year: Baby Reindeer
Baby Reindeer delivered raw, emotional storytelling that stayed with us.
Hate Watch of the Year: Emily in Paris
We love to hate it, but we couldn’t look away from Emily in Paris.
Gay Power Couple of the Year: Holland Taylor + Sarah Paulson
Holland Taylor and Sarah Paulson showed us love that’s timeless and goals-worthy.
Hottest Man of the Year: Pedro Pascal
Pedro Pascal was everyone’s ultimate heartthrob, and we couldn’t get enough of this daddy.
Babygirl of the Year: Troye Sivan
Troye Sivan charmed us all with dreamy vibes and effortless cool.
Gayest Gayborhood of the Year: Soho, London
Soho, London, stayed the place to be for nightlife, love, and community. Also, the chances of spotting King Charles walking around town are fairly high.
Most Roamed-To Destination: NYC, U.S.
New York City, with all of its allure and nonstop controlled human chaos, proved yet again why it’s the ultimate queer playground.
Best Read of the Year: “Bleach blonde bad built butch body”
This viral line was the clapback that echoed through every group chat after Democratic Texas U.S. Rep. Jasmine Crockett called out Georgia Republican U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene.
Gay Gasp of the Year: Anthony Ammirati, French Pole Vaulter
Anthony Ammirati had us holding our breath—and hearts—at his stunning performance, not because of how high he could jump, but because of the impedance his endowment posed as his package got caught on the crossbar during the Paris Olympics.
Best Viral Newcomer of the Year: Jools Lebron
Jools Lebron was the breakout star we didn’t know we needed but absolutely loved. Her “Very demure, very mindful,” phrase became such a hit (more than 54 million views on TikTok alone) that demure was 2024’s word of the year by Dictionary.com.
Gayme of the Year: Dress to Impress
Dress to Impress turned gaming into a fabulous fashion showdown.
Gaymer of the Year: ludwig
Ludwig kept gaming fun, inclusive, and undeniably queer this year.
Highest Percent of Tops: Jordan
Jordan showed up, topped out, and proved that they’re here to give—literally.
Highest Percent of Bottoms: South Africa
South Africa said, “Why do the most when you can let the tops handle it?”
Highest Percent of Vers: Finland
Finland took the best of both worlds seriously, leading the pack in versatility.
Highest Percent of Side: Singapore
Singapore said, No entry, no problem, and became the undisputed queen of sides.
Most Popular Tags Searched: hung
The Grindr crowd’s thirst for size kept this tag at the top of the search charts all year long.
Most Popular Tags Displayed: discreet
Shhh. Down low profiles stayed winning because, apparently, some people still love a little mystery.
Highest Percent of Open Relationships: South Korea
South Korea leans into the art of the open relationship—because sharing is caring.
Top Countries Who Love Nudes: U.S.
No surprises here—the U.S. continued its streak of sending the most nudes.
Top Countries Who Don’t Swap Nudes: South Africa
South Africa proved that sometimes, keeping it classy means keeping your clothes on.
Highest Percent of Feet Lovers: Italy
Italy stayed foot-forward, leading the pack for toe-curling lovers everywhere.
Highest Percent of Hung Bottoms: France
France has famously well-endowed pole vaulters after all.
Highest Percent of Bears: Greece
Greece gave us more hair and heft, crowning themselves as bear royalty.
Highest Percent of Twinks: Netherlands
The Netherlands led the way with visions of smooth and thin youth.
Highest Percent of Daddies: U.S.
Daddy culture stayed strong in the U.S., where older, wiser, and sexier never goes out of style.
Highest Percent of Fem Tops: U.S.
Fem tops in the U.S. said, “Yes, I’m fierce, here to slay, and I’ll still blow your back out.”