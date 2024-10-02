Scroll To Top
News

New book tracks 50 years of landmark LGBTQ+ legal battles

Make the Case for Equality Book and founder of Lamda Legal Carey Boggan
Courtesy of Lambda Legal

Making the Case for Equality, featuring a foreword by author Roxane Gay, celebrates 50 years of Lambda Legal's advocacy for LGBTQ+ civil rights.

@wgacooper

Lambda Legal, the oldest nonprofit legal organization dedicated to supporting LGBTQ+ people's rights and the rights of those living with HIV, will release its first-ever coffee table book titled Making the Case for Equality: 50 Years of Legal Milestones in LGBTQ+ History on October 29, 2024.

The book is authored by Lambda Legal's senior attorney Jennifer C. Pizeer and political scientist Ellen An Andersen of the University of Vermont. Making the Case for Equality "opens Lambda Legal’s archives to present a richly illustrated commemorative book celebrating 50 years of trailblazing advocacy," an announcement for the book states.

“This book is a testament to the relentless pursuit of equality and justice for all people, regardless of gender or sexual orientation. It serves as a reminder of how far we’ve come, that the work is far from over, and that we know how to prevail despite challenging times,” said Jennifer C. Pizer, Lambda Legal’s chief legal officer.

Making the Case for Equality covers a variety of landmark cases that have affected the rights of LGBTQ+ people in the U.S., including rights related to education, employment, marriage, healthcare, housing, and military service.

Examples of the court cases examined in the book include:

  • Nabozny v. Podlesny (1996): The breakthrough victory that school officials must protect students from persistent anti-LGBTQ+ bullying rather than assuming “boys will be boys.”
  • Lawrence v. Texas (2003): Decriminalized private consensual same-sex intimacy nationwide, overturning state sodomy laws and paving the way for LGBTQ+ civil rights progress.
  • Taylor v. Rice (2008): Forced the U.S. Foreign Service to stop discriminating irrationally against job applicants living with HIV.
  • Glenn v. Brumby (2011): Established that discrimination based on gender identity violates the federal employment nondiscrimination law, Title VII of the Civil Rights Act.
  • Obergefell v. Hodges (2015): Legalized same-sex marriage across the U.S., affirming that LGBTQ+ couples have the constitutional right to marry.
The book includes commentary from the very strategists and plaintiffs behind these legal battles and wins. Also included are rare archival materials, photographs, and newspaper clippings that show the history of Lambda Legal’s mission to transform the law and protect LGBTQ+ lives.
“The efforts of Lambda Legal are needed now, more than ever, to help us hold that line,” queer author Roxane Gay writes in the book's foreword.
Making the Case for Equality will be available at major booksellers and online bookstores on October 29.

NewsYahoo Feed
lambda legalcivil rightsellen an andersengender identityglenn v brumbyjennifer c pizerlawrence v texaslgbtq rightsnabozny v podlesnyobergefell v hodgesroxane gaysamesex marriagetaylor v riceuniversity of vermont
@wgacooper
Be sure to follow Advocate on your favorite social platform
30 Years of Out100Out / Advocate Magazine - Jonathan Groff & Wayne Brady

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

photo gallery queer women 2024 WNBA womens professional basketball league
Sports

Meet all 37 of the queer women in this season's WNBA

Press Secretary Karine Jean Pierre racist republican Lauren Boebert
Politics

Lauren Boebert mercilessly mocked for calling White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre a 'DEI hire'

news anchor come out gay live broadcast KARE 11 Sunrise Jason Hackett
News

A local NBC anchor came out as gay on live TV. Now, he shares how the moment has changed his life

JD Vance RNC 2024 speech
Election

How JD Vance went from thinking he was gay and changing his name twice to being an anti-LGBTQ+ extremist

Mark Robinson Crazy Quotes speaking at a podium
Politics

17 of the most batsh*t things N.C. Republican governor candidate Mark Robinson has said

True
Alexander Williamson Starr Brown Murder
Crime

Black transgender woman Starr Brown shot to death in Memphis. Her coworker has confessed to the killing

Moms Melissa Etheridge Cardi B Brittany Griner Brandi Carlile
Arts & Entertainment
Badge
gallery

More Than 50 of Our Favorite LGBTQ+ Moms

Trump ally Laura Loomer demands Lindsey Graham come out of the closet as gay
Politics

Trump ally Laura Loomer goes after Lindsey Graham: ‘We all know you’re gay’

Conjoined twins Lori Schappell trans man George Schappell
Obituaries

Conjoined twins Lori Schappell and trans man George Schappell dead at 62

Latest Stories

Alex Cooper

Read Full Bio