Scroll To Top
News

Even in red states, the vast majority of Americans support LGBTQ+ protection laws

Even in red states, the vast majority of Americans support LGBTQ+ protection laws
Shutterstock

Most Americans support nondiscrimination laws and other protections, and a large number of them intend to vote based on it. However, those numbers are on the decline according to a new survey.

The majority of Americans support nondiscrimination laws for LGBTQ+ people — even those who are religious or live in red states.

Keep up with the latest in LGBTQ+ news and politics. Sign up for The Advocate's email newsletter.

While support for LGBTQ+ rights differs by state, it remains strong among most Americans. More than 75 percent support nondiscrimination laws, including 71 percent of red state residents, 75 percent in battleground states, and 79 percent in blue states, according to a new survey of more than 22,000 American adults by the Public Religion Research Institute.

This was also found across religions, as "strong majorities" of Americans — including most people of faith — support LGBTQ+ nondiscrimination protections in housing, employment, and accommodation.

The majority of those in red states (54 percent) are also opposed to religious refusals, compared to 58 percent in battleground states and 66 percent in blue states. By political alignment, a majority of Independents (59 percent) and most Democrats (82 percent) oppose allowing small business owners to refuse service to LGBTQ+ people based on their religious beliefs, compared to 40 percent of Republicans.

Majorities across all states also support marriage equality, with some variation. In states where marriage equality would continue if the Supreme Court’s 2015 Obergefell decision were overturned, 72 percent of people favored allowing same-sex couples to marry, compared to 64 percent of those in states where marriage equality would no longer be legal if Obergefell were overturned.

While support for LGBTQ+ protections remains high, it has declined slightly in the last year. Support for marriage equality decreased from 69 percent to 67 percent between 2022 and 2023, and support for nondiscrimination laws also dipped from 80 percent to 76 percent. Religious refusal opposition dropped from 65 percent to 60 percent.

However, a large number of Americans (38 percent) say that LGBTQ+ rights is one of the factors they will consider in upcoming elections, with 38 percent of Democrats and young voters (ages 18-29) saying they would only vote for a candidate who shares their views on the issue.

From Your Site Articles
NewsLawReligionYahoo FeedPolitics
religious freedombattleground statesblue statesdemocratsindependentslgbtq protectionsmarriage equalitynondiscrimination lawspolicypublic religion research insititutered statesreligious refusalsrepublicanssurveyswing statesreligion
Be sure to follow Advocate on your favorite social platform

Want more breaking equality news & trending entertainment stories?

Check out our NEW 24/7 streaming service: the Advocate Channel!

Download the Advocate Channel App for your mobile phone and your favorite streaming device!


APPLE STORE - GOOGLE PLAY

ROKU - APPLE TV - FIRE TV - GOOGLE TV

Advocate Channel - The Pride StoreOut / Advocate Magazine - Fellow Travelers & Jamie Lee Curtis

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

Here Are Our 2024 Election Predictions. Will They Come True?
Politics
Badge
gallery

Here Are Our 2024 Election Predictions. Will They Come True?

Sigourney Weaver, Jennifer Lopez, Busy Phillips, with their trans and non binary children
Family
Badge
gallery

17 Celebs Who Are Out & Proud of Their Trans & Nonbinary Kids

Here Are the 15 Most LGBTQ-Friendly Cities in the U.S.
News
Badge
gallery

Here Are the 15 Most LGBTQ-Friendly Cities in the U.S.

Just Which State Is the Gayest? These Are the States With the Most LGBTQ+ Peoplee
News
Badge
gallery

Which State Is the Queerest? These Are the States With the Most LGBTQ+ People

Capitol and also the Senate seal
Politics

These 27 Senate Hearing Room Gay Sex Jokes Are Truly Exquisite

Lauren Boebert
Politics

Lauren Boebert Caught Fondling Date’s Genitals During Family-Friendly Musical: Video

Bob Mizer Foundation - Kickstarter
Photography
Badge
gallery

10 Cheeky and Homoerotic Photos From Bob Mizer's Nude Films

Photo Gallery Folsom Street Fair 2023
Photography
Badge
gallery

30 Steamy Photos of Folsom Street Fair 2023 Debauchery

Iowa Capitol Building Progress Pride Flag LGBTQ Rights
Politics
Badge
gallery

These Are the 5 States With the Smallest Percentage of LGBTQ+ People

Latest Stories

Ryan Adamczeski

Ryan is a staff writer at the Advocate, and a graduate of New York University Tisch's Department of Dramatic Writing, with a focus in television writing and comedy. She first became a published author at the age of 15 with her YA novel 'Someone Else's Stars', and is now a member of GALECA, the LGBTQ+ society of entertainment critics. In her free time, Ryan likes watching New York Rangers hockey, listening to the Beach Boys, and practicing witchcraft.
Ryan is a staff writer at the Advocate, and a graduate of New York University Tisch's Department of Dramatic Writing, with a focus in television writing and comedy. She first became a published author at the age of 15 with her YA novel 'Someone Else's Stars', and is now a member of GALECA, the LGBTQ+ society of entertainment critics. In her free time, Ryan likes watching New York Rangers hockey, listening to the Beach Boys, and practicing witchcraft.
Read Full Bio