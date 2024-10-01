Scroll To Top
Neo-Nazis try (and fail) to crash Ohio Pride festival

Marchers Stonewall Columbus Ohio Pride parade second largest LGBTQ festival in the Midwest nearby town Grove City baseball shaped water tower
The Pride in Grove City festival was interrupted Saturday when a group of about a dozen protestors wearing masks and carrying swastika banners arrived.

An Ohio city is sending a message against hate after a group of Neo-Nazis disturbed a local pride celebration over the weekend.

The Pride in Grove City festival was interrupted Saturday when a group of about a dozen protestors wearing masks and carrying swastika banners arrived at the celebration in Grove City Town Center Park, some of whom were armed with guns.

Grove City Police said that the individuals were legally carrying the firearms, according to ABC 6, and that they complied with orders to remain on the sidewalk before dispersing after about 30 minutes. The group antagonized festival attendees, police said, but they did not make threats of violence.

The Mayor of Grove City, Ike Stage, and the Grove City Council issued a statement shortly after to "condemn the display of hate" that occurred at the park.

"We are a diverse community and want our citizens to feel welcome and safe in Grove City," it reads. "We stand with those affected and reaffirm our commitment to fostering an environment where all individuals can express themselves without fear or harassment."

Pride in GC told ABC 6 that despite the "display of hate," the Saturday celebration was the "biggest PrideFest yet," which offered "an amazing kids area, painting pumpkins, and making bracelet," as well as "a band, a DJ, food trucks, and all the resources you could ask for."

"We also had a group that showed up trying to silence us, and send us back into the closet. They did not stop us," the group said. "Our organization is centered around love, community, and acceptance. We won’t be stopped from doing just that."

Pride in GC thanked "the community, our members, our volunteers, and our allies who stood up to the display of hate," also expressing gratitude to the Grove City City Council and the Mayor for their statement of support, as well as the GCPD for "their fast response in being present at the festival and ensuring our safety."

"We are overwhelmed with joy from the outpouring of support of donations from the community!" it continued, concluding, "LOVE ALWAYS WINS!"

Ryan Adamczeski

Ryan is a reporter at The Advocate, and a graduate of New York University Tisch's Department of Dramatic Writing, with a focus in television writing and comedy. She first became a published author at the age of 15 with her YA novel "Someone Else's Stars," and is now a member of GALECA, the LGBTQ+ society of entertainment critics, and the IRE, the society of Investigative Reporters and Editors. In her free time, Ryan likes watching New York Rangers hockey, listening to the Beach Boys, and practicing witchcraft.
