Neo-Nazis try (and fail) to crash Ohio Pride festival

An Ohio city is sending a message against hate after a group of Neo-Nazis disturbed a local pride celebration over the weekend.

The Pride in Grove City festival was interrupted Saturday when a group of about a dozen protestors wearing masks and carrying swastika banners arrived at the celebration in Grove City Town Center Park, some of whom were armed with guns.

Grove City Police said that the individuals were legally carrying the firearms, according to ABC 6, and that they complied with orders to remain on the sidewalk before dispersing after about 30 minutes. The group antagonized festival attendees, police said, but they did not make threats of violence.

The Mayor of Grove City, Ike Stage, and the Grove City Council issued a statement shortly after to "condemn the display of hate" that occurred at the park.

"We are a diverse community and want our citizens to feel welcome and safe in Grove City," it reads. "We stand with those affected and reaffirm our commitment to fostering an environment where all individuals can express themselves without fear or harassment."