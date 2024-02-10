Scroll To Top
News

Far-right accuses Oreos of 'grooming' because the company supports PFLAG

Oreo PFLAG partnership Rainbow Love signs LGBTQ pride parade
via Mondelez International; Shutterstock

The National Legal and Policy Center has released an incendiary video about the Oreo brand and PFLAG. It asks, “Is your favorite cookie company grooming children?”

trudestress

A far-right group has released a video accusing the Oreo cookie brand of “grooming” children because of its partnership with PFLAG.

“Is your favorite cookie company grooming children?” the video from the National Legal and Policy Center asks. “What happened to the kid-friendly cookie we used to all know and love? Don’t let PFLAG and Oreo corrupt your children.” The video features images of Pride events and books that anti-LGBTQ+ activists have sought to remove from schools, such as This Book Is Gay and Gender Queer. It was released Wednesday.

An accompanying press release claims that PFLAG “condones gender transition treatments for children as young as three years old, and battles to make sure books with explicit content are allowed in public schools and libraries.” The first is not true; children who are that young transition socially only and do not undergo any treatments. The second is an exaggeration; adults have every right to access books with “explicit content,” while for children and teens, PFLAG and other LGBTQ-supportive groups advocate for the availability of books with inclusive but age-appropriate content.

The press release uses several other typical right-wing themes, such as claiming LGBTQ-inclusive school curriculum “indoctrinates” children and that the American Library association, with which PFLAG has partnered to fight censorship, is “Marxist-led.”

The Advocate has asked for comment from PFLAG, which has not responded. The Oreo brand has been a generous donor to PFLAG over the years, sponsoring supportive films and fundraising events, and releasing special-edition cookies and packaging for Pride Month.

The National Legal and Policy Center is filing a shareholder resolution to be considered in May at the annual meeting of Mondelez International, Oreo’s parent company. It calls on the company to consider the risks of its partnership with PFLAG, which the resolution describes as a “radical LGBTQ activist group.” It mentions backlash against brands and companies that have LGBTQ+ connections, such as Bud Light’s partnership with trans activist Dylan Mulvaney and Target’s marketing of Pride merchandise. But these brands and companies have received praise for LGBTQ+ inclusion as well.

The National Legal and Policy Center isn’t one of the better-known right-wing groups, but its leaders have many far-right connections. Paul Chesser, director of the center’s Corporate Integrity Project, has worked with the Heartland Institute, and Carl Horowitz, director of the Organized Labor Accountability Project, was formerly with the Heritage Foundation, according to Influence Watch, an organization that profiles influencers of public policy. The center has previously criticized companies that support Black Lives Matter and accused President Joe Biden’s administration of corruption.

From Your Site Articles
NewsYahoo FeedBusiness
american library associationbook bansbusinesscensorshipgender queergroominglibrariesmondelez internationalnational legal and policy centeroreopflagthis book is gaytransgendervideo
trudestress
Be sure to follow Advocate on your favorite social platform

Want more breaking equality news & trending entertainment stories?

Check out our NEW 24/7 streaming service: the Advocate Channel!

Download the Advocate Channel App for your mobile phone and your favorite streaming device!


APPLE STORE - GOOGLE PLAY

ROKU - APPLE TV - FIRE TV - GOOGLE TV

Advocate Channel - The Pride StoreOut / Advocate Magazine - Fellow Travelers & Jamie Lee Curtis

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

Here Are Our 2024 Election Predictions. Will They Come True?
Politics
Badge
gallery

Here Are Our 2024 Election Predictions. Will They Come True?

Bret LaBelle and Chris Stanley
People
Badge
gallery

​27-Year Age Gap Is No Match for Love Say Chris Stanley & Bret LaBelle

Sigourney Weaver, Jennifer Lopez, Busy Phillips, with their trans and non binary children
Family
Badge
gallery

17 Celebs Who Are Out & Proud of Their Trans & Nonbinary Kids

Just Which State Is the Gayest? These Are the States With the Most LGBTQ+ Peoplee
News
Badge
gallery

Which State Is the Queerest? These Are the States With the Most LGBTQ+ People

Here Are the 15 Most LGBTQ-Friendly Cities in the U.S.
News
Badge
gallery

Here Are the 15 Most LGBTQ-Friendly Cities in the U.S.

Capitol and also the Senate seal
Politics

These 27 Senate Hearing Room Gay Sex Jokes Are Truly Exquisite

Lauren Boebert
Politics

Lauren Boebert Caught Fondling Date’s Genitals During Family-Friendly Musical: Video

Bob Mizer Foundation - Kickstarter
Photography
Badge
gallery

10 Cheeky and Homoerotic Photos From Bob Mizer's Nude Films

Photo Gallery Folsom Street Fair 2023
Photography
Badge
gallery

30 Steamy Photos of Folsom Street Fair 2023 Debauchery

Latest Stories

Trudy Ring

Trudy Ring is The Advocate’s senior politics editor and copy chief. She has been a reporter and editor for daily newspapers and LGBTQ+ weeklies/monthlies, trade magazines, and reference books. She is a political junkie who thinks even the wonkiest details are fascinating, and she always loves to see political candidates who are groundbreaking in some way. She enjoys writing about other topics as well, including religion (she’s interested in what people believe and why), literature, theater, and film. Trudy is a proud “old movie weirdo” and loves the Hollywood films of the 1930s and ’40s above all others. Other interests include classic rock music (Bruce Springsteen rules!) and history. Oh, and she was a Jeopardy! contestant back in 1998 and won two games. Not up there with Amy Schneider, but Trudy still takes pride in this achievement.
Trudy Ring is The Advocate’s senior politics editor and copy chief. She has been a reporter and editor for daily newspapers and LGBTQ+ weeklies/monthlies, trade magazines, and reference books. She is a political junkie who thinks even the wonkiest details are fascinating, and she always loves to see political candidates who are groundbreaking in some way. She enjoys writing about other topics as well, including religion (she’s interested in what people believe and why), literature, theater, and film. Trudy is a proud “old movie weirdo” and loves the Hollywood films of the 1930s and ’40s above all others. Other interests include classic rock music (Bruce Springsteen rules!) and history. Oh, and she was a Jeopardy! contestant back in 1998 and won two games. Not up there with Amy Schneider, but Trudy still takes pride in this achievement.
Read Full Bio