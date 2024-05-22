Fit check! A peek at LGBTQ+ fashion inside this year's Preakness Stakes horse race in Baltimore

Courtesy Caver Imaging
Preakness Stakes at Pimlico Race Course is known as the Middle Jewel of the Triple Crown, a series of horse races in the U.S. It's the middle because it's the second one, held in Baltimore on the third Saturday of May. It's a full-day event with music, food, drinks, and more.
"This year’s 149th Preakness Stakes at Pimlico Race Course was full of surprises. Although the rain came in spurts, it was the fashion that really poured in. The queer community put fun to fabric as they watched the day’s races unfold. I had the pleasure of capturing a few of my favorite looks of the day to include myself," photographer Tonya Caver said.
Thanks to Caver Imaging for sharing in this day with us! To follow their professional photography work you can find them at caverimaging.mypixieset.com or on instagram @caver_imaging — keep scrolling to enjoy scenes from the fanciest day at the race track!
Courtesy Caver Imaging
