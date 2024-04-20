Scroll To Top
News

Russian poetry contest bans entries from transgender poets

Andrei Dementyev russian soviet poet aka Andrey Dmitriyevich Dementyev dictator anti lgbtq President Vladimir Putin
Михаил Максимов via wikipedia; Shutterstock

Organizers said the contest is open to all except those who have “cheated” or “changed” their gender.

The organizers of a poetry competition in Russia open to all writers regardless of nationality or citizenship have explicitly banned entries from members of the transgender community.

The rules for the Andrei Dementyev All-Russian Poetry Prize were posted on the website of the House of Poetry of Andrei Dementyev, a small cultural center in the city of Tver northwest of Moscow.

The competition is named in honor of Russian poet Andrei Dementyev, who died in 2018.

The Andrei Dementyev All-Russian Poetry Prize purports to be open to all poets without regard to the applicant’s “citizenship, nationality, profession and place of residence,” according to the group’s website.

However, the competition does not welcome trans writers or those who show disrespect to Russian history.

On the official application for the poetry contest, the seventh question directly asks if the applicant has “changed” or “cheated” their gender, depending upon the translation.

The reason for the question becomes clear after reading a separate list of entry requirements, where the contest’s organizers officially declare their ban on transgender poets.

“In order to preserve traditional Russian society and religious ideas shared by multiple denominations about marriage, family, motherhood, fatherhood, and childhood, citizens who have changed their gender are not allowed to participate in the Competition.”

Additionally, entries “demonstrating disrespect for Russian history” or containing obscene language will not be accepted.

Russia has grown increasingly hostile to the LGBTQ+ community under the leadership of President Vladimir Putin in recent years.

Last year the Russian Supreme Court declared the undefined “International LGBT Social Movement” an extremist organization allegedly operating to corrupt traditional social values within its borders. A series of raids and arrests followed the declaration.

A woman was sentenced to five days in custody for wearing earrings with Pride colors last month. The crime was revealed in a staged videotaped encounter with a man objecting to her earrings that took place on January 29.

In February, Russian police and undercover agents raided a Moscow nightclub featuring an unofficial gay night, kicking and beating patrons as they lay prone on a snowy sidewalk and also making nine arrests. On the same day, a convention in Tula dedicated to My Little Pony closed early after it was raided by police. The authorities were in search of illegal LGBTQ+ content.

From Your Site Articles
NewsYahoo Feed
allrussian poetry prizeandrei dementyevfamilygender changelgbtqlgbtq contentmarriagemoscow nightclubmy little ponynewspoetry competitionrussiatransgender communityworld
Be sure to follow Advocate on your favorite social platform

Want more breaking equality news & trending entertainment stories?

Check out our NEW 24/7 streaming service: the Advocate Channel!

Download the Advocate Channel App for your mobile phone and your favorite streaming device!


APPLE STORE - GOOGLE PLAY

ROKU - APPLE TV - FIRE TV - GOOGLE TV

Advocate Channel - The Pride StoreOut / Advocate Magazine - Fellow Travelers & Jamie Lee Curtis

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

Here Are Our 2024 Election Predictions. Will They Come True?
Politics
Badge
gallery

Here Are Our 2024 Election Predictions. Will They Come True?

photo gallery queer women 2024 WNBA womens professional basketball league
Sports

Meet all 37 of the queer women in this season's WNBA

Sigourney Weaver, Jennifer Lopez, Busy Phillips, with their trans and non binary children
Family
Badge
gallery

17 Celebs Who Are Out & Proud of Their Trans & Nonbinary Kids

Here Are the 15 Most LGBTQ-Friendly Cities in the U.S.
News
Badge
gallery

Here Are the 15 Most LGBTQ-Friendly Cities in the U.S.

Just Which State Is the Gayest? These Are the States With the Most LGBTQ+ Peoplee
News
Badge
gallery

Which State Is the Queerest? These Are the States With the Most LGBTQ+ People

Capitol and also the Senate seal
Politics

These 27 Senate Hearing Room Gay Sex Jokes Are Truly Exquisite

Bob Mizer Foundation - Kickstarter
Photography
Badge
gallery

10 Cheeky and Homoerotic Photos From Bob Mizer's Nude Films

Iowa Capitol Building Progress Pride Flag LGBTQ Rights
Politics
Badge
gallery

These Are the 5 States With the Smallest Percentage of LGBTQ+ People

Here are the 15 gayest cities in the world for 2024
News

Here are the 15 gayest travel destinations in the world: report

Latest Stories

Donald Padgett

Read Full Bio