Scroll To Top
News

Police raid ‘My Little Pony’ gathering and a gay night at a local club in Russia

Russian police moscow Red square St Basils Cathedral my little pony dolls President Vladimir Putin pointing
Shutterstock

Police reportedly arrested nine of the “most feminine-looking” men at the gay night raid.

Russian police and undercover agents raided a Moscow nightclub featuring an unofficial gay night on Saturday, kicking and beating patrons as they lay prone on a snowy sidewalk and also making nine arrests, according to The Telegraph. Also on Saturday, a convention in Tula dedicated to My Little Pony closed early after it was raided by police in search of illegal LGBTQ+ content, according to the AP.

Such raids have become more frequent after the Russian Supreme Court granted a request from the country’s Ministry of Justice to label the “international LGBT social movement” as “extremist” and illegal last year.

The Typography nightclub in Moscow was celebrating an unofficial gay night when it was raided by uniformed officers and plainclothes operatives wearing masks, as reported by OVD-Info, a Russian activist and advocacy organization. They reportedly forced patrons to lie on the floor, and dragged others outside where they were beaten and kicked. Video provided by OVD-Info appears to show undercover agents kicking and punching a man lying on a snowy sidewalk as uniformed police look watched.

“The security forces forced the party participants to lie on the floor. Those present were photographed, beaten, and threatened with being forced into the war in Ukraine,” OVC-Info said on the Russian-language VK social media platform.

Police reportedly arrested nine of the “most feminine-looking” men from the patrons, OVD-Info alleged.

Also on Saturday, the Mi Amore convention in Moscow was closed early after uniformed police received a tip that the gathering popular with devotees to My Little Pony was exposing children to culturally and sexually inappropriate content from the banned extremist international LGBT movement.

No illegal content was found, but police asked the organizers to close the event a few hours early. Organizers opted to shut down the event immediately when it heard additional police were en route to the venue.

Such raids and arrests have become more frequent since the declaration against the undefined “international LGBT movement” last year.

Last month, a woman identified as Anastasia Ershov by the independent Russian news site Zona Media was sentenced to five days in custody for the crime of wearing earrings with Pride colors. The crime was revealed in a staged videotaped encounter with a man objecting to her earrings that took place on January 29.

No further information was available regarding the identities or fate of the nine men reportedly arrested in the raid at the Typography nightclub.

From Your Site Articles
NewsWorldRussiaNon-topicsYahoo Feed
ministry of justicemoscow nightclubmy little ponynewspolicerussiarussian policerussian supreme courtunofficial gay nightworld
Be sure to follow Advocate on your favorite social platform

Want more breaking equality news & trending entertainment stories?

Check out our NEW 24/7 streaming service: the Advocate Channel!

Download the Advocate Channel App for your mobile phone and your favorite streaming device!


APPLE STORE - GOOGLE PLAY

ROKU - APPLE TV - FIRE TV - GOOGLE TV

Advocate Channel - The Pride StoreOut / Advocate Magazine - Fellow Travelers & Jamie Lee Curtis

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

Here Are Our 2024 Election Predictions. Will They Come True?
Politics
Badge
gallery

Here Are Our 2024 Election Predictions. Will They Come True?

Sigourney Weaver, Jennifer Lopez, Busy Phillips, with their trans and non binary children
Family
Badge
gallery

17 Celebs Who Are Out & Proud of Their Trans & Nonbinary Kids

Just Which State Is the Gayest? These Are the States With the Most LGBTQ+ Peoplee
News
Badge
gallery

Which State Is the Queerest? These Are the States With the Most LGBTQ+ People

Here Are the 15 Most LGBTQ-Friendly Cities in the U.S.
News
Badge
gallery

Here Are the 15 Most LGBTQ-Friendly Cities in the U.S.

Capitol and also the Senate seal
Politics

These 27 Senate Hearing Room Gay Sex Jokes Are Truly Exquisite

Lauren Boebert
Politics

Lauren Boebert Caught Fondling Date’s Genitals During Family-Friendly Musical: Video

Bob Mizer Foundation - Kickstarter
Photography
Badge
gallery

10 Cheeky and Homoerotic Photos From Bob Mizer's Nude Films

Photo Gallery Folsom Street Fair 2023
Photography
Badge
gallery

30 Steamy Photos of Folsom Street Fair 2023 Debauchery

Iowa Capitol Building Progress Pride Flag LGBTQ Rights
Politics
Badge
gallery

These Are the 5 States With the Smallest Percentage of LGBTQ+ People

Latest Stories

Donald Padgett

Read Full Bio