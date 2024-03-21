Scroll To Top
World

Police arrest Russian nightclub employees over drag show

Abused afraid people Russian police Nightclub Raid Drag Queen Show
footage stills via telegram @RepublicMag

Performers were stripped half-naked and forced to lie on the ground with patrons during the raid, which was caught on video.

Authorities in Russia have arrested two nightclub employees and accused them of establishing an outlawed extremist group for hosting a drag show. The case is believed to be the first of its kind in the country following the passage of a new law that defines nearly all LGBTQ+ organizations as extremist.

Club manager Diana Kamilyanova and art director Aleksandr Klimov were taken into custody following a police raid on the Pose nightclub in Orenburg this month. Assisting in the raid were members of the Russian Community of Orenburg, a pro-war Russian nationalist group that had reported the drag show to authorities.


“Police and members of a local nationalist group, who had reported on the club, forced patrons and guests to lie face down on the floor,” Amnesty International said in a statement. “Performing drag queens were kept half-naked as their outfits and wigs were confiscated. The nationalist activists filmed the raid and posted the video online the same day.”

ROC posted a video of the raid as well as a list of seized items at Pose and the homes of employees to its Telegram channel. The list noted multiple video recorders, laptops, and smartphones, along with two dozen sets of women’s clothing, 15 wigs, and a set of false breasts.

Republic

Republict.me


Last November, the Russian Supreme Court granted a request from the country’s Ministry of Justice to label the “international LGBT social movement” as “extremist” and illegal.

The decision was made behind closed doors and took less than four hours for the judges to reach. On November 18, Russia’s Ministry of Justice announced it had petitioned its country’s Supreme Court to declare the “international public LGBT movement” an extremist element and ban its activities within the country.

“The Russian Ministry of Justice has lodged an administrative legal claim with the Supreme Court to recognize the International LGBT public movement as extremist and ban its activity in Russia,” the ministry said in a statement at the time.

Since then, various Russian authorities have conducted a series of raids on groups and businesses they say are in violation of the law.

Last month, Russian police and undercover agents raided a Moscow nightclub featuring an unofficial gay night, kicking and beating patrons as they lay prone on a snowy sidewalk and also making nine arrests. On the same day, a convention in Tula dedicated to My Little Pony closed early after it was raided by police in search of illegal LGBTQ+ content.

In January, a woman identified as Anastasia Ershov was sentenced to five days in custody for the crime of wearing frog earrings with Pride colors. The crime was revealed in a staged videotaped encounter with a man objecting to her earrings that took place on January 29.

“The international community must call on Russian authorities to review the homophobic Supreme Court ruling and immediately stop persecution of LGBTI persons,” Natalia Zviagina, Amnesty International’s Russia director, said in the statement. “It is imperative to ensure that all human rights are enjoyed by everyone without exception.”

From Your Site Articles
WorldYahoo Feed
anti-lgbtq+ lawsdrag showshomophobiarussiaamnesty internationalorenburgpose nightclubrussian supreme court
Be sure to follow Advocate on your favorite social platform

Want more breaking equality news & trending entertainment stories?

Check out our NEW 24/7 streaming service: the Advocate Channel!

Download the Advocate Channel App for your mobile phone and your favorite streaming device!


APPLE STORE - GOOGLE PLAY

ROKU - APPLE TV - FIRE TV - GOOGLE TV

Advocate Channel - The Pride StoreOut / Advocate Magazine - Fellow Travelers & Jamie Lee Curtis

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

Here Are Our 2024 Election Predictions. Will They Come True?
Politics
Badge
gallery

Here Are Our 2024 Election Predictions. Will They Come True?

Sigourney Weaver, Jennifer Lopez, Busy Phillips, with their trans and non binary children
Family
Badge
gallery

17 Celebs Who Are Out & Proud of Their Trans & Nonbinary Kids

Here Are the 15 Most LGBTQ-Friendly Cities in the U.S.
News
Badge
gallery

Here Are the 15 Most LGBTQ-Friendly Cities in the U.S.

Just Which State Is the Gayest? These Are the States With the Most LGBTQ+ Peoplee
News
Badge
gallery

Which State Is the Queerest? These Are the States With the Most LGBTQ+ People

Capitol and also the Senate seal
Politics

These 27 Senate Hearing Room Gay Sex Jokes Are Truly Exquisite

Bob Mizer Foundation - Kickstarter
Photography
Badge
gallery

10 Cheeky and Homoerotic Photos From Bob Mizer's Nude Films

Photo Gallery Folsom Street Fair 2023
Photography
Badge
gallery

30 Steamy Photos of Folsom Street Fair 2023 Debauchery

Iowa Capitol Building Progress Pride Flag LGBTQ Rights
Politics
Badge
gallery

These Are the 5 States With the Smallest Percentage of LGBTQ+ People

Bearrison Street Fair 2022 in pictures
Photography
Badge
gallery

60 Burly Pics from Bearrison Street Fair 2022

Latest Stories

Donald Padgett

Read Full Bio