Scroll To Top
News

Ted Olson, the conservative attorney who fought for marriage equality, is dead at 84

Ted Olson famed Supreme Court litigator and former Bush solicitor general 2008 Same-sex couples throughout California are rushing to get married as counties begin issuing marriage licenses after a State Supreme Court ruling
Jahi Chikwendiu/The Washington Post via Getty Images; Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Olson took on marriage equality as a principle of conservatism, he said.

@wgacooper
Support The Advocate
LGBTQ+ stories are more important than ever. Join us in fighting for our future. Support our journalism.
One-timeMonthly

Theodore "Ted" B. Olson, the Republican legal giant who helped secure President George W. Bush’s election victory in 2000 and then later joined in the fight for marriage equality, died on November 13 in Virginia. Olson was 84.

Keep up with the latest in LGBTQ+ news and politics. Sign up for The Advocate's email newsletter.

His death was announced by his firm Gibson Dunn, where Olson had worked for decades. His wife, Lady Booth Olson, confirmed his death to The New York Times, citing a stroke.

Olson spent much of his career in private practice, the Washington Post reports. He served as assistant attorney general in the Reagan administration from 1981 to 1984. Then, from 2001 to 2004, he served under Bush as solicitor general.

The Post reports that Olson appeared in front of the U.S. Supreme Court over 60 times, with the paper noting, “What many of his arguments had in common was that they alignedwith his libertarian brand of conservatism.”

His political beliefs also led to him being the lead attorney in Citizens United v. Federal Election Commission, defending school vouchers, and reciting the Pledge of Allegiance in public schools. However, in 2019, he appeared before the high court to argue against then-President Donald Trump's attempt to dismantle the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, DACA.

He was a founding member of the conservative legal group, the Federalist Society, according to the Times.

When Olson took on California over Prop 8, which banned same-sex marriage, some queer rights advocates accused him of trying to derail the case. However, he argued marriage equality was a conservative issue.

He told the Times in 2009, “For conservatives who don’t like what I’m doing, it’s, ‘If he just had someone in his family we’d forgive him,’ adding, “For liberals, it’s such a freakish thing that it’s, ‘He must have someone in his family, otherwise a conservative couldn’t possibly have these views.’ It’s frustrating that people won’t take it on face value.”

“Ted was a titan of the legal profession and one of the most extraordinary and eloquent advocates of our time,” said Barbara Becker, chair and managing partner of Gibson Dunn, in the announcement. “He was creative, principled, and fearless – a trailblazing advocate who cared about all people. We mourn his loss profoundly and send our condolences to his wife Lady, a cherished member of our firm family, and to all of Ted’s loved ones.”

“Ted has been the heart and soul of Gibson Dunn for six decades and made us who we are today,” said Theodore J. Boutrous Jr., partner at Gibson Dunn. “He was not just an incomparable lawyer, mentor, role model, and friend, but he has made immeasurable contributions to the rule of law, our Constitution, and our country. We will miss him with all our hearts.”

Olson was born September 11, 1940, in Chicago. His third wife Barbara Olson, the conservative commentator, died in the September 11, 2001, terrorist attack that struck the Pentagon.

He is survived by two children, a brother, and three sisters.

NewsYahoo Feed
bush v. gorecaliforniamarriage equalityprop 8republican partysame-sex marriagescotusted olsontheodore olson
@wgacooper
Be sure to follow Advocate on your favorite social platform
30 Years of Out100Out / Advocate Magazine - Jonathan Groff & Wayne Brady

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

Press Secretary Karine Jean Pierre racist republican Lauren Boebert
Politics

Lauren Boebert mercilessly mocked for calling White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre a 'DEI hire'

news anchor come out gay live broadcast KARE 11 Sunrise Jason Hackett
News

A local NBC anchor came out as gay on live TV. Now, he shares how the moment has changed his life

JD Vance RNC 2024 speech
Election

How JD Vance went from thinking he was gay and changing his name twice to being an anti-LGBTQ+ extremist

Mark Robinson Crazy Quotes speaking at a podium
Politics

18 of the most batsh*t things N.C. Republican governor candidate Mark Robinson has said

True
Trump ally Laura Loomer demands Lindsey Graham come out of the closet as gay
Politics

Trump ally Laura Loomer goes after Lindsey Graham: ‘We all know you’re gay’

photo gallery Exclusive First Look Images: Folsom East NYC kink street festival 2024
News

60 wild photos from Folsom Street East that prove New York City knows how to play

Melania Trump sunglasses american flags
Politics

Melania Trump cashed six-figure check to speak to gay Republicans at Mar-a-Lago

JD Vance republican hypocrite who previously dressed in drag pictured with red lipstick and colorful wigs
Election

While Trump's campaign remains mum on photo appearing to show JD Vance in drag, the internet has thoughts

True
Kamala Harris and her husband Doug Emhoff
Election

Kamala Harris's husband learned about Biden dropping out while with his gay friends

Latest Stories

Alex Cooper

Read Full Bio