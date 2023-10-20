Scroll To Top
This Texas Nonprofit Helps Transgender Youth Get the Health Care They Need

winding road north texas transportation network logo
Image: Shutterstock

The North Texas Transportation Network provides travel grants for families seeking out-of-state gender-affirming medical care.

Amid the political storms brewing in Texas around transgender rights, a new initiative is helping the trans youth caught in the crossfire.

In a recent interview with The Advocate, representatives from the North Texas Transportation Network (NTTN) shared how they are providing essential support to families of transgender and gender-diverse minors adversely affected by Senate Bill 14 in Texas. The legislation, which curtailed health care access for trans minors, prompted the formation of NTTN, an initiative committed to funding out-of-state travel for essential medical appointments.

“Our organization supplies travel grants to families of trans or gender diverse minors who are now having to seek their much-needed health care out of state,” Cynthia Daniels, the executive director for NTTN, explained.

She added that families residing in the 19 North Texas counties can apply for these grants on NTTN’s website.

Related: Texas Is Now the Most Populous State With a Trans Health Care Ban: Here’s the Full List

The grants, up to $1,000, can be utilized twice a year for various travel expenses, from lodging and airfare to food. While discussing the application process, Daniels mentioned that the parent or guardian should apply, providing essential details, including a scheduled appointment date and a referral to confirm eligibility.

Despite being a newly established entity since late August, NTTN has already started to make a difference. Although there are currently four funded families, Daniels expressed anticipation for aiding many more, given the estimated 30,000 trans or gender-diverse minors residing in Texas.

Reverend Katie Hays of Galileo Church, a partner in this initiative, highlighted their long-standing commitment to LGBTQ+ justice. Hays reflected on the exhausting struggle against anti-LGBTQ bills during the 88th legislative session and the subsequent motivation to act proactively.

She emphasized that while the initiative is rooted in the Christian faith, there’s no religious prerequisite for assistance.

Addressing the religious discrimination often faced by the LGBTQ+ community, Hays advocated for an inclusive understanding of religion, which resonates with NTTN’s overarching mission.

Daniels underscored that the primary aim is to ensure families are aware of this support, clarifying that the focus is solely on facilitating necessary health care, not funding surgeries. As NTTN earnestly seeks donations to continue this vital support, Hays proudly shared that all administrative costs are borne by Galileo Church, ensuring every donated dollar directly assists the families in need.

“This really is about neighbors helping neighbors,” Hays noted.

