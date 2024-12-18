Some of these cities welcome LGBTQ+ travelers while others punish same-sex sexual relations with the death penalty.
International travel is recovering following the global economic slowdown of the past few years. Global international arrivals jumped 19 percent in 2024 over the prior year, largely due to a return in tourism travel, Euromonitor International reports.
But visiting countries with different cultural norms often comes with dangers for out LGBTQ+ travelers.
In its annual Top 100 City Destinations Index 2024, Euromonitor International’s list of most visited cities included entries from countries where same-sex sexual relations are outlawed and punishable by prison and even death, according to the Equaldex LGBT Equality Index. Europe scored much higher than Asia and the Middle East. Such information should give pause to out travelers when choosing destinations.
Keep scrolling to find the most visited cities in the world and where they stand on LGBTQ+ rights.
10. Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Aerial night view of KLCC Park in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Kuala Lumpur, the capital of Malaysia, is home to the Petronas Towers, the world’s tallest twin skyscrapers.
Kuala Lumpur had 16.5 million international visitors in 2024.
Colorful carvings and sculptures at the entrance to the Batu Caves near Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Malaysia scored 16 out of 100 on the Equaldex LGBT Equality Index.
Same-sex sexual relations are illegal and punishable by prison, and LGBTQ+ rights are not recognized in this deeply Islamic country.
9. Paris, France
The Eiffel Tower in Paris, France
Paris, the capital of France, is known as the City of Light and is a popular romantic destination for straight, same-sex, and queer couples.
Paris had 17.4 million international visitors in 2024.
The Cafe de Flore in Saint-Germain-des-Pres, Paris, France
France scored 75 out of 100 on the Equaldex LGBT Equality Index.
Same-sex sexual relations and marriage equality are legal, but there remain pockets of resistance to some LGBTQ+ rights.
8. Macau, China
Twilight skyline of Macau, China
Macau, an autonomous zone on the coast of southern China, is known for its mix of modernity with historic regional and Western cultural influences.
Macau had 18 million international visitors in 2024.
A crowded alley in downtown Macau, China
Macau scored 59 out of 100 on the Equaldex LGBT Equality Index.
Same-sex sexual relations and some civil unions are legal in China, but there are no protections for other LGBTQ+ rights.
7. Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Burj Khalifa dominates the skyline of Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Dubai is the biggest city in the United Arab Emirates and the capital of the Emirate of Dubai. The ultra-modern city, rising from the desert sand, is home to the Burj Khalifa, the world’s tallest building.
Dubai had 18.2 million international visitors in 2024.
Aerial view of Dubai Palm Jumeirah Island, United Arab Emirates
The United Arab Emirates scored 13 out of 100 on the Equaldex LGBT Equality Index.
Same-sex sexual relations are punishable by death and there is no recognition of LGBTQ+ rights.
6. Antalya, Turkey
Kizil Kule (red tower) and fortress in Alanya, Turkey
The historic region of Antalya, Turkey, is a popular beach resort destination set amid historic influences pre-dating the Romans.
Antalya had 19.3 international arrivals in 2024.
A colorful street in the historic district of Alanya, Turkey
Turkey scored 39 out of 100 on the Equaldex LGBT Equality Index.
The Ottoman Empire decriminalized same-sex sexual relations in 1858, but Turkey remains hostile to LGBTQ+ rights under its current culturally conservative government let by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.
5. Mecca, Saudi Arabia
Masjid al-Haram (Great Mosque) with Makkah Clock Royal Tower, a Fairmont Hotel in the background, in Mecca, Saudi Arabia
Mecca, Saudi Arabia, is a holy city in Islam and the site of the annual Hajj pilgrimage. Mecca's skyline is dominated by the Masjid al-Haram (Great Mosque) and the Makkah Clock Royal Tower, a Fairmont Hotel.
Mecca had 19.3 international arrivals in 2024.
A Muslim man praying in the holy city of Medina, Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia scored 16 out of 100 on the Equaldex LGBT Equality Index.
Same-sex sexual relations are banned and punishable by death, marriage equality is not recognized, and there is deep cultural opposition to all forms of LGBTQ+ rights.
4. Hong Kong
Haiphong Road at night in Hong Kong, China
A former territory of the British Empire, Hong Kong was returned to China as a special administrative state in 1997. The city is known as a center of international trade, finance, nightlife, and high-powered relations.
Hong Kong had 20.5 million international arrivals in 2024.
The Tian Tan Buddha outside Hong Kong, China
Hong Kong scored 66 out of 100 on the Equaldex LGBT Equality Index.
Hong Kong scored slightly above average marks for legal rights and protections, but public opinion still lacked widespread support for LGBTQ+ rights.
3. London, United Kingdom
Big Ben at sunset in London, U.K.
London, United Kingdom, has a history dating back to its creation by the Romans as an important port city on the Thames River. Its skyline is dotted with iconic structures like Tower Bridge and Big Ben.
London had 21.7 million international arrivals in 2024.
A sign for the Underground (aka “the Tube”) in London, United Kingdom
The United Kingdom scored 71 out of 100 on the Equaldex LGBT Equality Index.
The United Kingdom doesn’t recognize non-binary gender identities and is taking a hardline approach to gender-affirming care for minors, but otherwise earns high marks for its wide recognition and protections of LGBTQ+ rights.
2. Istanbul, Turkey
The Blue Mosque at sunset in Istanbul, Turkey
Istanbul, Turkey, sits at the intersection of Europe and Asia and has been a strategic city since it was established as Byzantium in the 7th century BCE.
Istanbul had 23 million international arrivals in 2024.
The Grand Bazar in Istanbul, Turkey
Turkey scored 39 out of 100 on the Equaldex LGBT Equality Index.
1. Bangkok, Thailand
Floating lamps in the Yee Peng Festival at Wat Arun in Bangkok, Thailand
Bangkok, the capital of Thailand, is known for its exciting nightlife, rich culture, and natural beauty.
Bangkok had 32.4 million international visitors in 2024.
The famed Maeklong Railway Market outside Bangkok, Thailand
Thailand scored 62 out of 100 on the Equaldex Index.
Same-sex sexual relations are legal, but non-binary gender identities and marriage equality are not recognized.
