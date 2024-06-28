22 photos from the White House's Pride Month extravaganza

Courtesy Advocate Editors; SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images
First Lady Jill Biden and daughter Ashley Biden spoke at the White House's Pride Month celebration on Wednesday.
Related: Jill and Ashley Biden welcome hundreds to rainbow-themed White House Pride Month party
“Pride is a celebration, but it’s also a declaration that we will not be silenced. Our victories testify to our strength, and we must continue to stand up for our community and our values,” Jill Biden said.
The equalpride team was there to also celebrate Pride Month. Below, check out some photos of the event.
Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images
Courtesy Advocate Editors
Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images
SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images
Courtesy Advocate Editors
SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images
Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images
Courtesy Advocate Editors
Courtesy Advocate Editors
Courtesy Advocate Editors
Courtesy Advocate Editors
Courtesy Advocate Editors
Courtesy Advocate Editors
SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images
Courtesy Advocate Editors
Courtesy Advocate Editors
Courtesy Advocate Editors
Courtesy Advocate Editors
Courtesy Advocate Editors
Courtesy Advocate Editors
Courtesy Advocate Editors
Courtesy Advocate Editors