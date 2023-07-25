Scroll To Top
News

Gay Chechen Singer Killed on Order of Strongman Ramzan Kadyrov: Report

Gay Chechen Singer Killed on Order of Strongman Ramzan Kadyrov: Report

New Report Claims Chechen Leader Kadyrov Ordered Killing of Gay Singer

The Putin ally was reportedly insulted he shook hands with a gay man.

Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov ordered the torture and murder of a popular Chechen singer because the Putin ally was personally insulted to have unknowingly shaken hands with the gay man, according to a new report.

Zelimkhan Bakaev went missing within hours after returning to Chechnya for his sister’s wedding in 2017. The popular singer had fled to Moscow due to the gay purge taking place in his home region. The new report from SK SOS said Kadyrov was aghast a photo existed of the two men shaking hands. SK SOS reports he ordered security forces to “deal with” Bakaev, who was tortured during much of the 13 hours he was in custody before he was executed.

The report also said Bakaev’s body was returned to his family with the order to “bury him like a dog.”

Months after Bakaev went missing, Kadyrov gave a speech to service members accusing Bakaev’s family of killing him because they learned he was gay.

“They told him, ‘Come over,’ and when he arrived, apparently his cousins or second cousins confronted him and said, ‘You’re gay,’” Kadyrov claimed in the 2018 speech.

Despite the denial of involvement, the speech was the first official admission that Bakaev was dead.

The torture and execution of Bakaev took place during a notorious purge of gay and bisexual men in the semi-autonomous Russian region, where scores were arrested and sent to camps where they were tortured and often killed.

During this same period, Kadyrov denied gay people existed in the country. During an interview with HBO’s Real Sports in 2017, he took offense at questions from reporter David Scott on his nation's imprisonment and killing of gay and bisexual men.

“We don’t have those kinds of people here,” Kadyrov responded after scolding Scott for asking the question. “If there are there take them to Canada... Take them far from us so we don’t have them at home... To purify our blood, if there are any here, take them.”

From Your Site Articles
NewsWorldRussiaNon-topicsYahoo Feed
Chechen Leader KadyrovGay PurgeZelimkhan BakaevArrested and Torturedchechnyarussiaramzan kadyrov
Advocate Magazine - KehlaniAdvocate Channel Promotion

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

Bound; Saving Face; The Incredibly True Adventures of Two Girls in Love
film
Badge
gallery

15 Romantic Lesbian Films With Swoon-Worthy Happy Endings

Tan France and Tom Jackson
television

‘Queer Eye’ Star Tom Jackson Dead at 63

50+ Woof-Worthy Pics From Provincetown Bear Week 2023
Travel
Badge
gallery

50+ Woof-Worthy Pics From Provincetown Bear Week 2023

Elliot Page, Trace Lysette, Zaya Wade
Transgender
Badge
gallery

21 Trans Icons You Should Know on Transgender Day of Visibility

JC Leyendecker
Art
Badge
gallery

11 Homoerotic Ads, Covers From 20th Century Gay Artist J.C. Leyendecker

Jake Daniels
People
Badge
gallery

Gay Soccer Star Jake Daniels, 18, Shares About His Partner, 46

Red, White, & Royal Blue Trailer screengrab of the two leads
film
Badge
gallery

Red, White, & Royal Blue’s Steamy, Sexy, & Adorable Trailer Is Finally Here

Man with hate symbols on his vest
News

KKK Members in Kentucky Pull Gun on LGBTQ+ Activists — Police Let Them Go

63 Photos of Kamala Harris's 2023 Pride Month Celebration
Pride
Badge
gallery

63 Photos of Kamala Harris's 2023 Pride Month Celebration

Images from the collection featuring a man sitting on a rock and another with a man leaning on a work.
Art
Badge
gallery

12 Photos Celebrating the Earth and the Male Form by Steven Menendez

Want more breaking equality news & trending entertainment stories?

Check out our NEW 24/7 streaming service: the Advocate Channel!

Download the Advocate Channel App for your mobile phone and your favorite streaming device!

APPLE STORE - GOOGLE PLAY

ROKU - APPLE TV - FIRE TV - GOOGLE TV

Latest Stories