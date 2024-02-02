Happy Thursday!

🧩 It's already February? 2024, please slow down. 🚦 The new year comes with new changes. Vice President Kamala Harris's long-time policy adviser Ike Irby stepped down from his role in her office. Irby, who is gay, spoke with The Advocate about working with Harris from her days in the Senate to the vice presidency. Read the interview here.

💫 Meet the Gen Z transgender woman looking to change Louisana politics by running for Congress. While Rivule Sykes knows it's an uphill battle to win in their district, they are ready to make waves and challenge the status quo. 🏔️ 🌊 "At the end of the day, my campaign isn’t about electing me, it’s about bringing people’s attention to the issues we all face together and coming together to form community-focused solutions that won’t leave anyone behind," they said.

🫖 Megyn Kelly seems to be upset that Rachel Maddow makes a lot of money. Like, a lot. I mean maybe that's because Rachel led a successful primetime show for years, still draws a ton of viewers, and also has project after project earn critical acclaim. Maybe? I don't know. 🫖

