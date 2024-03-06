Hi there,

🗳️ It's Super Tuesday and that means that states across the country are having their primary elections to see who will be facing off this fall in the general election. Check out what LGBTQ+ politicians were running here, and make sure you follow The Advocate's political coverage as we head toward November.

❓ Did you know that Louisiana is the only state left in the country — yes, the entire country — that hasn't elected an out state lawmaker? Why is that? The Advocate took a deep dive and spoke to some local politicians and experts to help understand why that is. “For queer candidates in the South, you are not just coming out to the world. You're coming out to everyone you know,” former candidate Brittany Gondolfi said. “And a significant portion of the population believes that God condemns gay people to hell.” Read the story here.

🚨 Kyrsten Sinema, the first out bisexual senator, announced today that she's not running for reelection. Elected as a Democrat, she changed her affiliation to independent. Sinema, from Arizona, has been much criticized by liberals for her coziness with corporate interests and for her support for the Senate filibuster, which has held up progressive legislation. In a video posted to social media, she said the positions she’s taken were about seeking civility and bridging partisan divides, but that’s proved unpopular. In response to the news, out U.S. Rep. Robert Garcia posted on social media, "Never thought I would be celebrating losing an LGBTQ+ member from the Senate, but here we are. And thank goodness." 🚨

☂️ Westboro Baptist Church plans to protest at Nex Benedict's high school in Oklahoma Wednesday. Yes, I too was unaware Westboro was still a thing. Unfortunately, it is. The school is where Benedict was bullied and where he was in a fight the day before his death. Parasol Patrol, a dedicated nonprofit organization that escorts children and families past dangerous protesters, is preparing to shield students from anticipated demonstrations by the "church." 👏🏼

Onward and upward,

Alex Cooper





Here are the LGBTQ+ candidates to watch on Super Tuesday Lisa Middleton/Flickr; Evan Low for Congress; Julie Johnson for Congress