Politics

Here are the LGBTQ+ candidates to watch on Super Tuesday

LGBTQ candidates super tuesday watch Lisa Middleton Evan Low Julie Johnson
Lisa Middleton/Flickr; Evan Low for Congress; Julie Johnson for Congress

LGBTQ+ candidates are running to make history in California, Texas, North Carolina, and elsewhere.

trudestress

Several LGBTQ+ candidates could make history in today’s Super Tuesday primary races.

California Democrats Evan Low and Will Rollins are seeking seats in the U.S. House. Low, a gay Asian American who’s currently in the California Assembly, would be the first out congressman from Silicon Valley. Numerous candidates, both Democrats and Republicans, are running in his congressional district, the 16th; under California’s top-two primary system, the two candidates with the most votes advance to the general election, regardless of party. The district’s current U.S. representative, Anna Eshoo, is retiring after 30 years in Congress.

In California’s 41st Congressional District, Rollins, a gay Democrat and former federal prosecutor, is running against incumbent Ken Calvert, a Republican he almost beat in 2022, and one other Democrat, Anna Nevenic. Rollins would be the first out congressman from Palm Springs.

In the state’s 30th Congressional District, several out candidates are vying with others for the seat being vacated by Adam Schiff as he runs for U.S. Senate. They include Jirair Ratevosian, Sepi Shyne, and Maebe A. Girl.

In the Senate race, the leading candidates are Schiff, U.S. Rep. Katie Porter, and U.S. Rep. Barbara Lee, all Democrats and LGBTQ+ allies, are seeking the seat once held by Dianne Feinstein, who died last year. Former Major League Baseball player Steve Garvey is the highest-profile Republican in the race.

Other Californians seeking to make history include Steve Hansen, who could become Sacramento’s first out mayor; Lisa Middleton and Christy Holstege, both current Palm Springs City Council members, running to be California’s first out transgender and bisexual woman state legislators, respectively; and Ethan Weaver, who could restore LGBTQ+ representation to the City Council in Los Angeles, which is home to more LGBTQ+ people than any other California city.

In Texas, which has a traditional primary system with each party picking a nominee, Julie Johnson is seeking to be the state’s first out member of Congress — and the first from any southern state. Johnson, a lesbian Democrat and current state legislator, is running for the 32nd Congressional District seat, being vacated by fellow Democrat Collin Allred, who’s running for U.S. Senate.

Also in Texas, Lauren Ashley Simmons, a Black queer woman, is running in the Democratic Texas House District 146 primary against incumbent Shawn Thierry, who voted to ban gender-affirming care for trans youth in the state; Molly Cook is running to be the first out state senator; and Mo Jenkins is running for Texas House and would be the first out transgender person in the state legislature.

In North Carolina, Black queer woman Satana Deberry is running for the Democratic nomination for attorney general, seeking to become the first out statewide executive official there. Currently Durham County attorney, she would also be the first woman and first person of color to be North Carolina attorney general. The incumbent, Democrat Josh Stein, is running for governor. He is the leading candidate in the Democratic primary, and his likely Republican opponent in the general election will be Mark Robinson, a noted homophobe and transphobe who’s currently lieutenant governor.

There are also primaries today in Alabama, Arkansas, Colorado, Maine, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Utah, Vermont, and Virginia. Find out candidates in those states at VictoryFund.org.

Pictured, from left: Lisa Middleton, Evan Low, and Julie Johnson

PoliticsNon-topicsRM Editors PickYahoo Feed
adam schiffbarbara leecaliforniaevan lowgeneral electionkatie porterlgbtq candidateslgbtq representationmark robinsonnorth carolinapoliticianspoliticssuper tuesdaysuper tuesday primarytexaswill rollins
trudestress
Trudy Ring

Trudy Ring is The Advocate’s senior politics editor and copy chief. She has been a reporter and editor for daily newspapers and LGBTQ+ weeklies/monthlies, trade magazines, and reference books. She is a political junkie who thinks even the wonkiest details are fascinating, and she always loves to see political candidates who are groundbreaking in some way. She enjoys writing about other topics as well, including religion (she’s interested in what people believe and why), literature, theater, and film. Trudy is a proud “old movie weirdo” and loves the Hollywood films of the 1930s and ’40s above all others. Other interests include classic rock music (Bruce Springsteen rules!) and history. Oh, and she was a Jeopardy! contestant back in 1998 and won two games. Not up there with Amy Schneider, but Trudy still takes pride in this achievement.
