👀 Over the weekend, Alabama Republican Sen. Tommy Tuberville appeared on Fox News and made outrageous anti-trans claims that male sports teams were deciding to transition to compete in women's athletics. Y'all, that's not happening.
🏛️ Conspiracy theorist Laura Loomer's White House visit and the firings that came after should be a concern for people in the U.S., says the CEO of Out in National Security. “The Trump administration wants to reshape the military from one of the most organized, effective, and lethal on the planet to a partisan puppet,” Luke Schleusener told The Advocate. “With the tariffs and talk of invading other countries like Greenland, we could literally end up in a war with our own NATO allies.”
👏🏽 A transgender Army Reserve officer in Kentucky is speaking out after appearing in uniform in a viral Trans Day of Visibility video. In an exclusive interview withThe Advocate, she explains why she was willing to risk her military career to call attention to injustice at a time when the Trump administration is trying to kick out trans military service members.
