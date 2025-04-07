Trump orders NIH to study gender transition ‘regret.’ Here's what we already know about it

The Trump Administration has directed the National Institutes of Health to study "regret" among people who receive gender-affirming care for the purpose of transitioning.

Matthew Memoli, who had been serving as interim NIH director until the beginning of April, sent an email to the directors of several NIH institutes two weeks ago, first obtained by Nature, stating that the Department of Health and Human Services “has been directed to fund research on a few specific areas” related to gender-affirming care — which the message incorrectly referred to as “chemical and surgical mutilation."

“This is very important to the President and the Secretary,” adds the email, in reference to HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. The HHS said in additional comment to the outlet that the “NIH is prioritizing research that serves the best interests of public health, not ideological agendas, and will continue to support studies that provide clear, objective data — particularly regarding the long-term effects of gender transitions.”

Human Rights Campaign Director of Communications Laurel Powell said that the focus on supposed regret is nothing more than "junk science" when the evidence overwhelming shows that gender-affirming care saves lives.

"Since Day 1, Secretary Kennedy and the entire administration have ignored the science and advanced their own agenda — whether it's mishandling measles cases in Texas, empowering vaccine-deniers at HHS, slashing research and HIV prevention funds, or now, peddling junk science instead of defending best-practice health care for transgender people," Powell told The Advocate. "Health care decisions for young people should be made by parents and doctors, not Robert F. Kennedy Jr."