These 9 countries have issued trans travel advisories to the U.S.

Equality March for Unity and Pride in Washington, D.C., June 11, 2017
The recent executive order from Pres. Donald Trump directing the government to recognize only the male and female genders on official documents has sewn havoc among international transgender travelers wishing to visit the U.S., many of whom travel with passports bearing an X gender marker.
The traveling trans community might also encounter difficulty finding gender-affirming care as well, due to another executive order from Trump.
These moves have caused several countries to issue travel advisories to their transgender citizens who might be traveling to the U.S., usually advising them to contact the U.S. Embassy in their respective countries prior to making definitive travel plans.
Here are nine countries that have issued warnings to their transgender citizens considering travel to the U.S.
Austria
The Trisanna Bridge carries the Arlberg railway over the Trisanna Gorge near Pians, Austria
Austria issued advisories for transgender and non-binary citizens traveling to the U.S. following Trump’s executive order that the U.S. will only recognize male and female sex markers on passports.
Denmark
Tivoli Gardens at night in Copenhagen, Denmark
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs for Denmark issued the advisory on its page dedicated to Danish citizens traveling to the U.S. The foreign ministry did not advise transgender folks to avoid travel to the U.S. but warned that they should contact U.S. embassy officials if their passport’s gender marker does not match their sex assigned at birth.
“When applying for an ESTA or visa to the United States, there are two gender designations to choose from: male or female,” the ministry wrote on its travel website. “If your passport has the gender designation X or you have changed gender, it is recommended to contact the US embassy prior to travel for guidance on how to proceed.”
Finland
Drone view of autumn in Helsinki, Finland
Finland updated its website to warn its trans citizens planning to visit the U.S. that “applicants for an ESTA or visa to the United States must in future indicate their gender as either ‘male’ or ‘female’” and “as determined at birth on the application,” according to a translation of the Finnish-language website.
“If the applicant's current gender as recorded in their passport differs from the gender they were assigned at birth, US authorities may deny entry. It is recommended that you check with US authorities in advance for entry requirements.”
France
Notre Dame Cathedral at sunset in Paris, France
France “strongly recommended” that its citizens regularly check with the U.S. Embassy in France for updates to entry requirements and gave a specific warning to transgender and nonbinary visitors.
“In particular, for new visa or ESTA applications, it should be noted that a section has been added that requires, pursuant to the presidential decree of January 20, 2025, the indication of “sex at birth,’” the government posted to its website.
Ireland
The ivy-covered Ardilaun Lodge (aka the Gardener's Cottage) in St. Stephen’s Green Park in Dublin, Ireland
Ireland issued its advisory under a section for “Transgender Irish citizens” regarding new ESTA and visa applications reporting requirements.
“ESTA and visa application forms to the US require travelers to declare their sex. The US authorities have indicated that this should reflect, what they term, the traveler’s biological sex at birth,” the website warns. “Travelers who have an "X" marker on their passport or whose sex on their passport differs from sex assigned at birth should contact the Embassy of the United States of America in Dublin for further details on specific entry requirements.”
Norway
The Northern Lights over the picturesque fishing village of Hamnøy, Norway
“The US authorities only accept a M or F (male or female) as a gender indication. This was determined by the US government on January 20, 2025,” Norway advises on its website. “Based on this, you must indicate your gender at birth when applying for an ESTA or visa.”
Slovakia
Aerial view of the medieval Orava Castle in Oravský Podzámok, Slovakia
Slovakia issued its warning in a special page devoted to the development.“The Embassy of the Slovak Republic in Washington further points out that when filling out an ESTA or visa application, the applicant can now only choose from two genders – male or female,” the government warns on its website. “The gender indicated in the application must be consistent with the applicant's gender at birth, or on the birth certificate and with the information in the travel document.”
The Netherlands
Tulips and traditional Dutch windmills and houses in Zaanse Schans, The Netherlands
“The US authorities only accept a M or F (male or female) as a gender indication. This was determined by the US government on January 20, 2025,” the government warns on its website. “Based on this, you must indicate your gender at birth when applying for an ESTA or visa.”