News

Deported gay makeup artist cried for mother in prison, photojournalist says

Prison officers stand guard over a cell block at maximum security penitentiary CECOT Center for the Compulsory Housing of Terrorism April 2025 Tecoluca San Vicente El Salvador
Alex Peña/Getty Images

Prison officers stand guard a cell block at maximum security penitentiary CECOT (Center for the Compulsory Housing of Terrorism) on April 4, 2025, in Tecoluca, San Vicente, El Salvador.

Andry Hernandez Romero was deported to El Salvador despite having no criminal record.

trudestress
A photojournalist has documented the abuse of Venezuelan immigrants deported by the Trump administration to a brutal prison in El Salvador, including gay makeup artist Andry Hernandez Romero.

Romero, 31, was deported three weeks ago along with more than 200 others because of alleged ties to the Venezuelan gang Tren de Aragua. They were not given a hearing to contest the allegations. Romero was included because his tattoos were supposedly gang-related, but his lawyers have said they are not. Like a majority of those deported, he has no criminal record in the United States, and he has no criminal record in Venezuela either. He was seeking asylum in the U.S. from persecution in his home country. He has not been allowed to attend his scheduled asylum hearing, even remotely.

Photojournalist Philip Holsinger, who has been reporting on El Salvador’s crackdown on supposed gang members for over a year, recently spoke to 60 Minutes Overtime about what he witnessed when the deportees arrived.

The guards at the Terrorism Confinement Center, a.k.a. Center for the Compulsory Housing of Terrorism, CECOT, “move them fast and hard,” he said. “And they intentionally want them to feel that they’re powerless.”

“I’ve looked through my lens at many types of faces, laughing, crying, terrified, angry … they had no idea what was coming,” he continued.

He witnessed Romero saying, “I’m innocent” and “I’m gay,” and crying while guards shaved his head.

“He was being slapped every time he would speak up … he started praying and calling out, literally crying for his mother,” Holsinger told Overtime. “His crying out for his mother really, really touched me.”

The Overtime story appears to be the first time Romero’s full name was released. His lawyers have previously identified him only as Andry or Andrys.

The prisoners at CECOT sleep on metal slabs, and they have no access to books or television. They are under 24-hour surveillance and have to stay silent.

“They’ve been stripped of their hair and their clothes. … It’s like your life just ceased to exist, Holsinger said. “You’re just a person in white clothes now.” As he observed the prisoners, he added, he had “a sense of watching people disappear.”

trudestress
Trudy Ring

Trudy Ring is The Advocate’s senior politics editor and copy chief. She has been a reporter and editor for daily newspapers and LGBTQ+ weeklies/monthlies, trade magazines, and reference books. She is a political junkie who thinks even the wonkiest details are fascinating, and she always loves to see political candidates who are groundbreaking in some way. She enjoys writing about other topics as well, including religion (she’s interested in what people believe and why), literature, theater, and film. Trudy is a proud “old movie weirdo” and loves the Hollywood films of the 1930s and ’40s above all others. Other interests include classic rock music (Bruce Springsteen rules!) and history. Oh, and she was a Jeopardy! contestant back in 1998 and won two games. Not up there with Amy Schneider, but Trudy still takes pride in this achievement.
