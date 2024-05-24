Hi there,
🏀 NBA Hall of Famer Dwyane Wade and his transgender daughter, Zaya, have launched the Translatable Project, an online resource for trans youth and their families, especially those of color.
The father and daughter introduced Translatable in an Instagram video. It offers a safe space “for youth to express themselves through a number of creative outlets” and will “focus on communities of color, center the most marginalized, and emphasize the importance of parents and family,” Zaya Wade said. 🌈
🌄 The National Park Service has decided that park employees cannot attend Pride events in uniform. This reverses years of park rangers attending Prides in their official outfits. Some rangers are speaking out, calling the announcement a betrayal.
We are remembering trans teen Tayy Dior Thomas and San Francisco trans woman Michelle Henry, who were both recently killed. Rest in power.
