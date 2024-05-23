Scroll To Top
Watch Randy Rainbow channel Dolly Parton to lampoon Trump in 'Forty-Five!'

Watch Randy Rainbow channel Dolly Parton to lampoon Trump in 'Forty-Five!'
Screen shot via YouTube

Rainbow's parody of "9 to 5" takes down this "slimy little cretin" and his minions.

trudestress

Randy Rainbow pays homage to Dolly Parton in his latest takedown of Donald Trump, a parody of “9 to 5” titled “Forty-Five!”

The video for the song opens with Rainbow doing a mock interview of Trump. Rainbow asks the presumptive Republican presidential nominee about his potential running mates and then plays the words Trump used to demonize immigrants: “They come from prisons, many of them. They come from mental institutions and insane asylums, like Silence of the Lambs. Hannibal Lecter, I wonder if he’s one of them.”

Rainbow then segues to Trump’s hush-money trial and goes into the song: “Slurrin’ all his words while he’s sweatin’ and a-twitchin’ / Fartin’, burpin’, kvetchin’, and bitchin’ / And tryna get his charges all dismissed / I don’t mean to vent on your every violation / Lots of presidents have screwed up the nation / But guess who’s first on the ‘worst of all time list / Number forty-five!” He goes on to call Trump “a slimy little cretin” who “spends his life just a-lyin’ and a cheatin’.”

FORTY-FIVE! - A Randy Rainbow Song Parodywww.youtube.com

He also throws some shade at the Republican politicians who showed up at the Manhattan courthouse to support Trump, including Speaker of the House Mike Johnson and former presidential hopeful Vivek Ramaswamy, and other Trump partisans, such as U.S. Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene and Matt Gaetz. Trump is “glorified by each sycophant and coddler,” Rainbow sings.

There’s even more, as Rainbow reminds us that Trump will “drag us back to the Stone Age if we let him,” so “we better not make him number forty-seven.” And he theorizes that Trump is compensating for an anatomical deficiency. It’s all hilarious.

Latest Stories

Trudy Ring

Trudy Ring is The Advocate’s senior politics editor and copy chief. She has been a reporter and editor for daily newspapers and LGBTQ+ weeklies/monthlies, trade magazines, and reference books. She is a political junkie who thinks even the wonkiest details are fascinating, and she always loves to see political candidates who are groundbreaking in some way. She enjoys writing about other topics as well, including religion (she’s interested in what people believe and why), literature, theater, and film. Trudy is a proud “old movie weirdo” and loves the Hollywood films of the 1930s and ’40s above all others. Other interests include classic rock music (Bruce Springsteen rules!) and history. Oh, and she was a Jeopardy! contestant back in 1998 and won two games. Not up there with Amy Schneider, but Trudy still takes pride in this achievement.
