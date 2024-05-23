Scroll To Top
Arts & Entertainment

Jon Lovett of Pod Save America is a contestant on Survivor’s upcoming 47th season

Jon Lovett of Pod Save America is a contestant on Survivor's upcoming 47th season

Jon Lovett Pod Save America Barack Obama speechwriter contestant new Survivor season 47
CBS

Out media personality Jon Lovett who was once Obama's speechwriter appeared in a teaser ad for the next season of the Emmy-winning reality competition show.

Cwnewser

Jon Lovett, the gay former speechwriter for President Barack Obama and co-host of the podcast Pod Save America, is reportedly joining the cast of Survivor season 47.

During the finale of SurvivorSeason 46 on Wednesday evening, CBS aired a teaser ad for the upcoming season that prominently featured Lovett. While the ad did not officially name contestants, Lovett’s appearance did not go unnoticed, igniting a wave of reactions on social media.

Inside Survivor, a fan site, fueled earlier speculation about Lovett’s participation. Inside Survivor reports that season 47 is being filmed in Fiji’s Mamanuca Islands and will include 18 new contestants competing for the $1 million prize and the title of Sole Survivor. This season will span 26 days and feature three tribes, with episodes airing on Wednesday nights starting in the fall. The exact premiere date has yet to be announced, but it is expected to be in late September.

The Hollywood Reporterreports that Lovett’s involvement was further confirmed when his colleague and Crooked Media co-founder Jon Favreau shared the teaser on X (formerly Twitter) with the caption, “What did I tell you? Eat Pray Lovett.”

In the teaser, Lovett admitted his lack of outdoor expertise, saying, “I have no outdoor skills. What am I doing here? I went camping as a Cub Scout, I threw up, and I went home.”

Lovett’s casting has generated excitement among fans and commentators alike. Shea Serrano, creator of Amazon Prime’s Primo and the Netflix comedy Neon, tweeted, “AHHHHHHHHHHHH ONE OF MY FAVORITE REAL-LIFE PEOPLE IS ON SURVIVOR THIS IS THE GREATEST DAY OF MY LIFE.”

Others have compared Lovett’s casting to the high-profile inclusion of bisexual filmmaker Mike White, who finished runner-up on Survivor season 37 in 2018.

According to the blog Surviving Tribal, the new season will keep its time slot on CBS as part of the network’s renewed commitment. The blog reports that executives have already green-lit the 48th season of the show, which is expected to air in spring 2025. Long-time executive producer Jeff Probst will continue to host the award-winning show, and longer 90-minute episodes will feature throughout the show’s new era.

One enthusiastic fan remarked, “Pod Save Survivor, indeed!”

barack obamacbscrooked mediafijigayjon lovettmike whitepod save americareality tvsurvivor seasontelevision
Latest Stories

Christopher Wiggins

Christopher Wiggins is a senior national reporter for The Advocate. He has a rich career in storytelling and highlighting underrepresented voices. Growing up in a bilingual household in Germany, his German mother and U.S. Army father exposed him to diverse cultures early on, influencing his appreciation for varied perspectives and communication. His work in Washington, D.C., primarily covers the nexus of public policy, politics, law, and LGBTQ+ issues. Wiggins' reporting focuses on revealing lesser-known stories within the LGBTQ+ community. Key moments in his career include traveling with Vice President Kamala Harris and interviewing her in the West Wing about LGBTQ+ support. In addition to his national and political reporting, Wiggins represents The Advocate in the White House Press Pool and is a member of several professional journalistic organizations, including the White House Correspondents’ Association, Association of LGBTQ+ Journalists, and Society of Professional Journalists. His involvement in these groups highlights his commitment to ethical journalism and excellence in the field. Follow him on X/Twitter @CWNewser (https://twitter.com/CWNewser) and Threads @CWNewserDC (https://www.threads.net/@cwnewserdc).
Christopher Wiggins is a senior national reporter for The Advocate. He has a rich career in storytelling and highlighting underrepresented voices. Growing up in a bilingual household in Germany, his German mother and U.S. Army father exposed him to diverse cultures early on, influencing his appreciation for varied perspectives and communication. His work in Washington, D.C., primarily covers the nexus of public policy, politics, law, and LGBTQ+ issues. Wiggins' reporting focuses on revealing lesser-known stories within the LGBTQ+ community. Key moments in his career include traveling with Vice President Kamala Harris and interviewing her in the West Wing about LGBTQ+ support. In addition to his national and political reporting, Wiggins represents The Advocate in the White House Press Pool and is a member of several professional journalistic organizations, including the White House Correspondents' Association, Association of LGBTQ+ Journalists, and Society of Professional Journalists. His involvement in these groups highlights his commitment to ethical journalism and excellence in the field. Follow him on X/Twitter @CWNewser (https://twitter.com/CWNewser) and Threads @CWNewserDC (https://www.threads.net/@cwnewserdc).
