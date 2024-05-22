Asher HaVon is 'so proud' to be the first out LGBTQ+ winner of 'The Voice'

After 25 seasons, Asher HaVon has become the first out LGBTQ+ person to win the hit reality singing competition show, The Voice.



HaVon made history Tuesday night with his victory, which also marked legendary musician Reba McEntire's first win as a coach since joining the series just one season prior. Season 8 winner Sawyer Fredericks is also LGBTQ+, but did not come out as bisexual until 2022, seven years after he won the show at age 16.



"I am so proud to be a part of that community, and I just pray that everything that I've done on this show have inspired them all that they can do the same thing," HaVon told Entertaiment Tonight after his win.



HaVon also gushed about "working with a queen like this," in reference to his coach. McEntire had just as much praise for her apprentice, lauding his run on the show and final performances.



"Look how Asher is dressed," McEntire said. "Every time you got on stage, you looked regal. You presented yourself with regalness. I was so proud of him."

HaVon wowed viewers throughout the season with stunning performances of classic hits like Adele's "Set Fire to the Rain," Tina Turner's "We Don't Need Another Hero," Toni Braxton's "Un-Break My Heart," David Guetta and Sia's "Titanum," Boyz II Men's "I'll Make Love to You, and Beyoncé's "Irreplaceable."

For his final performances, he moved the audience with Donna Summer's "Last Dance" and Whitney Houston's "I Will Always Love You," solidifying his victory.

HaVon teared up as he spoke about his win and his time on the show, joking, "I put too much mascara on!" He then noted that "I've been crying most of our sessions" anyways.

"I was so excited," he continued. "My heart was filled with so much gratitude, and to look at Reba and to see her excitement, it was everything."

