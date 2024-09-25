Happy Tuesday,
📚 It's Banned Books Week. More than 10,000 books were banned from public schools in the 2023-2024 academic year, nearly triple the number from the previous year, according to preliminary findings from PEN America, a group that advocates for freedom of expression. To celebrate books and how important fighting against censorship is, here's a nifty story about community building that LGBTQ+ book clubs can foster. From Virginia to Texas, LGBTQ+ book clubs are growing, allowing queer book lovers to come together, hang out, and explore some new literary worlds.
📣 Sometimes, the far-right is just going to far-right, you know what I mean? A recent report seems to have outed an anti-LGBTQ+ education activist as a former gay adult film actor. Online users were quick to point out the hypocrisy. Another right-winger, Valentina Gomez — who made a name for herself by posting videos on social media using anti-LGBTQ+ slurs and a flamethrower — had her Instagram disabled. It's about time. 🔥
In other news:
Onward and upward,
Alex Cooper
Courtesy Dito Sevilla/Little Gay Pub
Courtesy Little Gay Book Club
Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images for HBO
Prashantrajsingh/Shutterstock; ScottMorris/Shutterstock
Shutterstock Creative
BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images
J Pat Carter/Getty Images
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images
Look, queer trivia!
Each week, The Advocate newsletter has a little bit of LGBTQ+ trivia. Today, you'll get the question. Thursday, you'll get a hint. And Saturday, you'll get the answer.
This week’s question is: What gay political strategist helped on both Harvey Milk's and Kamala Harris's campaigns?
What you should also be reading: