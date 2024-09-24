Scroll To Top
Crime

D.C. police consider hate crimes charges for suspect arrested after second vandalism attack on Little Gay Pub

Kamala Harris portrait allegedly vandalized by Nicholas Goldstein at Washington DC LGBTQ bar Little Gay Pub
Courtesy Dito Sevilla/Little Gay Pub

The popular LGBTQ+ venue’s decor supporting Vice President Kamala Harris’s 2024 election campaign was destroyed twice.

Cwnewser

The Metropolitan Police Department has arrested a suspect they believe is responsible for two incidents of vandalism targeting the Little Gay Pub, a popular LGBTQ+ venue in Washington, D.C.’s Logan Circle neighborhood.

Known for its enthusiastic support of Vice President Kamala Harris, its celebration of LGBTQ+ history, its roster of high-profile visitors, and its perfect bathroom selfies, the pub was defaced earlier this month in what police are investigating as potential hate crimes.

Nicholas Goldstein, 38, of Northwest D.C., was arrested on Monday after an investigation connected him to two attacks on the pub, according to an MPD press release. On September 11 and again on September 21, Goldstein allegedly spray-painted offensive messages and damaged several images of Harris, which were part of the pub’s exterior decor celebrating her 2024 presidential campaign.

Related: Little Gay Pub in D.C. vandalized over support for Kamala Harris for president

In an interview with The Advocate on Monday evening, co-owner Dito Sevilla described the most recent incident, which occurred early on Saturday. “We got a flood of texts and direct messages from passersby showing us that Kamala’s signs had been defaced again,” Sevilla said. “We checked the security footage and saw him between 8:29 and 8:59 a.m., painting X’s over Kamala’s face and writing this bizarre message at a nearby bus stop: ‘Kamala = Hitler, Trump > Hitler.’ It was disturbing, and we immediately called the police.”

bus stop vandalized by Nicholas Goldstein near Washington DC LGBTQ bar Little Gay PubCourtesy Dito Sevilla/Little Gay Pub

Sevilla explained that the pub had already begun replacing the damaged decor. “Our good friends at BaseCamp DC are reprinting the signs for us. They’ve been incredibly supportive, and we’re determined to keep putting Kamala’s images up,” he said. “This guy can keep trying to tear them down, but we’ll just put them back up, bigger and better.”

This is the second time the vandal has targeted the Little Gay Pub. In the first attack on September 11, several Harris images were defaced, prompting the pub to take steps to reinforce its displays. Despite the repeated acts of vandalism, Sevilla emphasized that the pub remains undeterred. “We’re annoyed and tired of this guy’s nonsense, but we’re not backing down,” he said. “The more he damages, the more we’ll put up. These images will get larger and more protected, and they’ll be there beyond Election Day when she wins.”

Goldstein’s arrest comes as the MPD continues its investigation into whether these crimes will be prosecuted as hate crimes. The department’s Special Liaison Branch, which focuses on hate crimes and bias-motivated incidents, is assisting with the case, the department said.

Sevilla expressed gratitude for the overwhelming support from the community and praised the swift action of the police. “For every bad actor, there are a hundred people who care about our business and are determined to bring this guy to justice,” Sevilla said. The pub has received numerous messages of support and photos from passersby who have spotted the vandal around the city. “We’ve basically started a neighborhood watch.”

Kamala Harris portrait vandalized by Nicholas Goldstein at Washington DC LGBTQ bar Little Gay PubCourtesy Dito Sevilla/Little Gay Pub

The Little Gay Pub opened in 2023 and has quickly become a hub for LGBTQ+ culture and activism in the nation’s capital. The pub has hosted a range of prominent visitors, including Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi and White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, as well as celebrities like Billy Porter. Known for its lively atmosphere and commitment to LGBTQ+ rights, the pub has continued to support Harris, and Sevilla insists that their displays of her will remain, no matter the damage.

“These decorations will remain up beyond Election Day and well into her presidency,” Sevilla said. “We hope Kamala Harris will stop by and see for herself how much support she has here.”

From Your Site Articles
CrimeElectionYahoo FeedKamala HarrisWashington D.C.LGBTHate CrimesBusiness
2024 electionbilly porterdito sevillahate crimekamala harriskamala harris campaignkarine jean-pierrelgbtqlittle gay publogan circlemetropolitan police departmentnancy pelosinicholas goldsteinwashington d.c.
Cwnewser
Be sure to follow Advocate on your favorite social platform
30 Years of Out100Out / Advocate Magazine - Jonathan Groff & Wayne Brady

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

photo gallery queer women 2024 WNBA womens professional basketball league
Sports

Meet all 37 of the queer women in this season's WNBA

Press Secretary Karine Jean Pierre racist republican Lauren Boebert
Politics

Lauren Boebert mercilessly mocked for calling White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre a 'DEI hire'

King James I Queen Anne Prince George Duke of Kent Diana, Princess of Wales
History
Badge
gallery

13 LGBTQ+ British Royals in History

True
news anchor come out gay live broadcast KARE 11 Sunrise Jason Hackett
News

A local NBC anchor came out as gay on live TV. Now, he shares how the moment has changed his life

JD Vance RNC 2024 speech
Election

How JD Vance went from thinking he was gay and changing his name twice to being an anti-LGBTQ+ extremist

Mark Robinson Crazy Quotes speaking at a podium
Politics

17 of the most batsh*t things N.C. Republican governor candidate Mark Robinson has said

True
Alexander Williamson Starr Brown Murder
Crime

Black transgender woman Starr Brown shot to death in Memphis. Her coworker has confessed to the killing

Moms Melissa Etheridge Cardi B Brittany Griner Brandi Carlile
Arts & Entertainment
Badge
gallery

More Than 50 of Our Favorite LGBTQ+ Moms

Trump ally Laura Loomer demands Lindsey Graham come out of the closet as gay
Politics

Trump ally Laura Loomer goes after Lindsey Graham: ‘We all know you’re gay’

Latest Stories

Christopher Wiggins

Christopher Wiggins is a senior national reporter for The Advocate. He has a rich career in storytelling and highlighting underrepresented voices. Growing up in a bilingual household in Germany, his German mother and U.S. Army father exposed him to diverse cultures early on, influencing his appreciation for varied perspectives and communication. His work in Washington, D.C., primarily covers the nexus of public policy, politics, law, and LGBTQ+ issues. Wiggins' reporting focuses on revealing lesser-known stories within the LGBTQ+ community. Key moments in his career include traveling with Vice President Kamala Harris and interviewing her in the West Wing about LGBTQ+ support. In addition to his national and political reporting, Wiggins represents The Advocate in the White House Press Pool and is a member of several professional journalistic organizations, including the White House Correspondents’ Association, Association of LGBTQ+ Journalists, and Society of Professional Journalists. His involvement in these groups highlights his commitment to ethical journalism and excellence in the field. Follow him on X/Twitter @CWNewser (https://twitter.com/CWNewser) and Threads @CWNewserDC (https://www.threads.net/@cwnewserdc).
Christopher Wiggins is a senior national reporter for The Advocate. He has a rich career in storytelling and highlighting underrepresented voices. Growing up in a bilingual household in Germany, his German mother and U.S. Army father exposed him to diverse cultures early on, influencing his appreciation for varied perspectives and communication. His work in Washington, D.C., primarily covers the nexus of public policy, politics, law, and LGBTQ+ issues. Wiggins' reporting focuses on revealing lesser-known stories within the LGBTQ+ community. Key moments in his career include traveling with Vice President Kamala Harris and interviewing her in the West Wing about LGBTQ+ support. In addition to his national and political reporting, Wiggins represents The Advocate in the White House Press Pool and is a member of several professional journalistic organizations, including the White House Correspondents’ Association, Association of LGBTQ+ Journalists, and Society of Professional Journalists. His involvement in these groups highlights his commitment to ethical journalism and excellence in the field. Follow him on X/Twitter @CWNewser (https://twitter.com/CWNewser) and Threads @CWNewserDC (https://www.threads.net/@cwnewserdc).
Read Full Bio