D.C. police consider hate crimes charges for suspect arrested after second vandalism attack on Little Gay Pub

The Metropolitan Police Department has arrested a suspect they believe is responsible for two incidents of vandalism targeting the Little Gay Pub, a popular LGBTQ + venue in Washington, D.C.’s Logan Circle neighborhood.

Known for its enthusiastic support of Vice President Kamala Harris , its celebration of LGBTQ+ history, its roster of high-profile visitors, and its perfect bathroom selfies, the pub was defaced earlier this month in what police are investigating as potential hate crimes.



Nicholas Goldstein, 38, of Northwest D.C., was arrested on Monday after an investigation connected him to two attacks on the pub, according to an MPD press release. On September 11 and again on September 21, Goldstein allegedly spray-painted offensive messages and damaged several images of Harris, which were part of the pub’s exterior decor celebrating her 2024 presidential campaign.

In an interview with The Advocate on Monday evening, co-owner Dito Sevilla described the most recent incident, which occurred early on Saturday. “We got a flood of texts and direct messages from passersby showing us that Kamala’s signs had been defaced again,” Sevilla said. “We checked the security footage and saw him between 8:29 and 8:59 a.m., painting X’s over Kamala’s face and writing this bizarre message at a nearby bus stop: ‘Kamala = Hitler, Trump > Hitler.’ It was disturbing, and we immediately called the police.”

Courtesy Dito Sevilla/Little Gay Pub

Sevilla explained that the pub had already begun replacing the damaged decor. “Our good friends at BaseCamp DC are reprinting the signs for us. They’ve been incredibly supportive, and we’re determined to keep putting Kamala’s images up,” he said. “This guy can keep trying to tear them down, but we’ll just put them back up, bigger and better.”

This is the second time the vandal has targeted the Little Gay Pub. In the first attack on September 11, several Harris images were defaced, prompting the pub to take steps to reinforce its displays. Despite the repeated acts of vandalism, Sevilla emphasized that the pub remains undeterred. “We’re annoyed and tired of this guy’s nonsense, but we’re not backing down,” he said. “The more he damages, the more we’ll put up. These images will get larger and more protected, and they’ll be there beyond Election Day when she wins.”

Goldstein’s arrest comes as the MPD continues its investigation into whether these crimes will be prosecuted as hate crimes. The department’s Special Liaison Branch, which focuses on hate crimes and bias-motivated incidents, is assisting with the case, the department said.

Sevilla expressed gratitude for the overwhelming support from the community and praised the swift action of the police. “For every bad actor, there are a hundred people who care about our business and are determined to bring this guy to justice,” Sevilla said. The pub has received numerous messages of support and photos from passersby who have spotted the vandal around the city. “We’ve basically started a neighborhood watch.”

Courtesy Dito Sevilla/Little Gay Pub

The Little Gay Pub opened in 2023 and has quickly become a hub for LGBTQ+ culture and activism in the nation’s capital. The pub has hosted a range of prominent visitors, including Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi and White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre , as well as celebrities like Billy Porter. Known for its lively atmosphere and commitment to LGBTQ+ rights, the pub has continued to support Harris, and Sevilla insists that their displays of her will remain, no matter the damage.

“These decorations will remain up beyond Election Day and well into her presidency,” Sevilla said. “We hope Kamala Harris will stop by and see for herself how much support she has here.”