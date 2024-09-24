Scroll To Top
Election

Project 2025 architect allegedly admitted to killing neighbor’s dog: report

admitted dog killer Kevin Roberts president of the Heritage Foundation
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Heritage Foundation president Kevin Roberts denies the report that several of his former colleagues say he told them about at a party.

Cwnewser

Months afterRepublicanSouth Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem sparked controversy by admitting in her memoir to killing her dog, another disturbing story involving animal cruelty has emerged withinGOP ranks. Kevin Roberts, president of the Heritage Foundation and the architect of Project 2025, is now at the center of allegations that he admitted to killing a neighbor’s dog with a shovel in 2004.

According to a report from The Guardian, Roberts allegedly confessed to the act during a dinner party with colleagues while working as a history professor atNew Mexico State University.

Kenneth Hammond, who led the history department at the university during that period, told The Guardian, “My recollection of his account was that he was discussing in the hallway with various members of the faculty, including me, that a neighbor’s dog had been barking pretty relentlessly and was, you know, keeping the baby and probably the parents awake and that he kind of lost it and took a shovel and killed the dog. End of problem.”

Roberts, who denies the allegations, called the story “patently untrue and baseless.” He claimed that the dog in question had attempted to jump into his backyard while he was gardening with his daughter but was restrained before causing harm. However, several of his former colleagues have corroborated the recollection that Roberts openly spoke about killing the dog at the time.

Daniel Aran lived next door to Roberts at the time. His pit bull, Loca, went missing in 2004, around the time of the alleged incident. Aran told The Guardian, “I’m not here to make up stories or to say he did it. But it was right around 2004 when all that happened, that Loca was missing... I wish I could say, yeah, I know this fool did that. But I can’t tell you that. But what I can tell you is that my dog went missing, and we never found her.”

It is not the first time Republicans have shared unsettling stories involving animals. This spring, Noemy faced significant backlash after revealing in her book No Going Back that she killed her dog Cricket, after it became too unruly. She also described killing a family goat under similar circumstances.

Roberts is a key architect of Project 2025—a more than 900-page policy blueprint to “institutionalize Trumpism” in a second Trump administration. The plan includes dismantlingLGBTQ+ rights, banning abortion, and implementing far-right policies across the federal government, as well as loyalty tests for government employees. Trump and his running mate, JD Vance, have attempted to distance themselves from the controversial plan involving dozens of former Trump administration officials.

ElectionYahoo FeedGOPRepublican Party
2024 electionanimal crueltydonald trumpgopheritage foundationjd vancekevin robertskristi noemnew mexico state universityproject 2025
Cwnewser
Be sure to follow Advocate on your favorite social platform
30 Years of Out100Out / Advocate Magazine - Jonathan Groff & Wayne Brady

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

photo gallery queer women 2024 WNBA womens professional basketball league
Sports

Meet all 37 of the queer women in this season's WNBA

Press Secretary Karine Jean Pierre racist republican Lauren Boebert
Politics

Lauren Boebert mercilessly mocked for calling White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre a 'DEI hire'

King James I Queen Anne Prince George Duke of Kent Diana, Princess of Wales
History
Badge
gallery

13 LGBTQ+ British Royals in History

True
news anchor come out gay live broadcast KARE 11 Sunrise Jason Hackett
News

A local NBC anchor came out as gay on live TV. Now, he shares how the moment has changed his life

JD Vance RNC 2024 speech
Election

How JD Vance went from thinking he was gay and changing his name twice to being an anti-LGBTQ+ extremist

Mark Robinson Crazy Quotes speaking at a podium
Politics

17 of the most batsh*t things N.C. Republican governor candidate Mark Robinson has said

True
Alexander Williamson Starr Brown Murder
Crime

Black transgender woman Starr Brown shot to death in Memphis. Her coworker has confessed to the killing

Moms Melissa Etheridge Cardi B Brittany Griner Brandi Carlile
Arts & Entertainment
Badge
gallery

More Than 50 of Our Favorite LGBTQ+ Moms

Trump ally Laura Loomer demands Lindsey Graham come out of the closet as gay
Politics

Trump ally Laura Loomer goes after Lindsey Graham: ‘We all know you’re gay’

Latest Stories

Christopher Wiggins

Christopher Wiggins is a senior national reporter for The Advocate. He has a rich career in storytelling and highlighting underrepresented voices. Growing up in a bilingual household in Germany, his German mother and U.S. Army father exposed him to diverse cultures early on, influencing his appreciation for varied perspectives and communication. His work in Washington, D.C., primarily covers the nexus of public policy, politics, law, and LGBTQ+ issues. Wiggins' reporting focuses on revealing lesser-known stories within the LGBTQ+ community. Key moments in his career include traveling with Vice President Kamala Harris and interviewing her in the West Wing about LGBTQ+ support. In addition to his national and political reporting, Wiggins represents The Advocate in the White House Press Pool and is a member of several professional journalistic organizations, including the White House Correspondents’ Association, Association of LGBTQ+ Journalists, and Society of Professional Journalists. His involvement in these groups highlights his commitment to ethical journalism and excellence in the field. Follow him on X/Twitter @CWNewser (https://twitter.com/CWNewser) and Threads @CWNewserDC (https://www.threads.net/@cwnewserdc).
Christopher Wiggins is a senior national reporter for The Advocate. He has a rich career in storytelling and highlighting underrepresented voices. Growing up in a bilingual household in Germany, his German mother and U.S. Army father exposed him to diverse cultures early on, influencing his appreciation for varied perspectives and communication. His work in Washington, D.C., primarily covers the nexus of public policy, politics, law, and LGBTQ+ issues. Wiggins' reporting focuses on revealing lesser-known stories within the LGBTQ+ community. Key moments in his career include traveling with Vice President Kamala Harris and interviewing her in the West Wing about LGBTQ+ support. In addition to his national and political reporting, Wiggins represents The Advocate in the White House Press Pool and is a member of several professional journalistic organizations, including the White House Correspondents’ Association, Association of LGBTQ+ Journalists, and Society of Professional Journalists. His involvement in these groups highlights his commitment to ethical journalism and excellence in the field. Follow him on X/Twitter @CWNewser (https://twitter.com/CWNewser) and Threads @CWNewserDC (https://www.threads.net/@cwnewserdc).
Read Full Bio