When Jen Grosshandler’s daughter, Chazzie, came out as trans, she and her husband wanted to do everything in their power to support their child and others like her. But they were disheartened when they “could not find relatable, human, positivity-forward stories about who these young people were,” says Grosshandler.

This led to them asking: “How can we help the country see what we see every single day?” Together with their friend Gearah Goldstein, the Grosshandlers founded GenderCool Project, a coalition of families with trans children reclaiming the narrative by correcting misinformation and showcasing just how joyful and successful trans lives can be.



