Hi all,
🎉 Have you checked out the latest print cover of The Advocate? 🎉
When Jen Grosshandler’s daughter, Chazzie, came out as trans, she and her husband wanted to do everything in their power to support their child and others like her. But they were disheartened when they “could not find relatable, human, positivity-forward stories about who these young people were,” says Grosshandler.
This led to them asking: “How can we help the country see what we see every single day?” Together with their friend Gearah Goldstein, the Grosshandlers founded GenderCool Project, a coalition of families with trans children reclaiming the narrative by correcting misinformation and showcasing just how joyful and successful trans lives can be.
Next week on October 23 at 6 p.m. ET, we'll host a virtual roundtable discussion with some teens from GenderCool Project and moderator Nico Lang. Find out more information here.
Read the cover story and other recent news stories below. ⬇️
Onward and upward,
Alex
Carl Rickard
🌈 Look, queer trivia! 🌈
Each week, The Advocate newsletter has a little bit of LGBTQ+ trivia.
This week’s question was: What year was the policy known as "don't ask, don't tell" repealed?
This week's answer is: 2011. DADT, in effect from February 28, 1994, until September 20, 2011, meant that lesbian, gay, and bisexual people in the military couldn’t be open about their sexual orientation and that their superior officers were not supposed to ask about it. President Bill Clinton, who took office in 1993, had promised to lift the ban on LGB troops but ran into opposition in Congress, so DADT was crafted as a compromise. But LGB service members continued to be discharged under DADT — about 13,500 of them.
🎉 Congrats to Heather and Rick for submitting the right answer!
What you should also be reading: