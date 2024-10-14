Scroll To Top
Election

In Michigan, three queer local candidates are fighting for better water and better accountability

Lodi Township MI three queer candidates Eric Roberts Leslie Blackburn Finn Roberts
Courtesy Eric Roberts

Pictured: Eric John Roberts (left), Finn Roberts (center), and Leslie Blackburn (right)

Sixty-three miles south of Flint, Lodi also has water troubles, and that’s the agenda for three of the township’s candidates.

Three queer candidates are shaking up the political landscape in Lodi Township, Mich., as they campaign for township council positions. Among them is Eric Roberts, a seasoned political organizer and former school board member, running for township clerk.

His husband, Finn Roberts, is running for township trustee, and so is Leslie Blackburn, a local environmental activist. The three are campaigning not just on issues that primarily affect LGBTQ+ residents, but on broader concerns that affect all residents, such as water quality, environmental preservation, and township transparency, all while navigating the added challenge of being open about their identities in a rural and often conservative area.

Eric Roberts, reflecting on his decision to run, shared that the tipping point came after attending several township meetings where local water quality issues were brushed aside. “We have crappy water,” Eric Roberts explained, “and no one was talking about it. Finn and I felt we had to take action by running for office to demand accountability. Our platform focuses on collaboration among local officials to improve basic services, which we feel have been neglected for too long.”

Leslie Blackburn, the third queer candidate in their coalition, is a longtime advocate for environmental justice. Blackburn created the group Livable Lodi, which focuses on water testing and conservation initiatives, and their decision to run came after realizing they weren’t alone in their desire for change. Blackburn joined forces with the Roberts couple, forming a collective of LGBTQ+ candidates determined to bring fresh perspectives to the township board. “It definitely helps running with other queer folks,” Eric Roberts said, noting the importance of solidarity, especially in small, tight-knit communities where LGBTQ+ candidates are still rare.

The campaign hasn’t been without its challenges. Eric Roberts, who was elected to a school board at age 18, knows firsthand the kind of backlash LGBTQ+ officials can face. “I’ve had people call me a pedophile during public comment sessions,” he recalled, referring to his time on the board during the COVID era when tensions ran especially high. For him, these attacks were personal and deeply hurtful, but they also served as a reminder that allies need to step up. “It can’t just be me speaking out,” he stressed, explaining that community members who are well-respected and trusted need to be the ones countering bigoted remarks.

Despite the undercurrent of prejudice, the Roberts-Blackburn team has received a fair amount of support from residents, especially during door-knocking sessions. “On the doors, it’s mostly positive,” Eric Roberts said, though he remains aware of the whispers in town. There have been instances, particularly on neighborhood apps like Nextdoor, where opponents have resorted to stereotypes, accusing the candidates of pushing an LGBTQ+ “agenda” to bring “flags and parades” into Lodi Township. The source of these comments is likely their opponent, Christina Smith, the current township clerk, whom Eric Roberts is challenging. He pointed out that these kinds of attacks are not just hurtful but also potentially illegal, as Michigan law prohibits the use of public resources to campaign against opponents.

Running for office as an openly queer candidate in Lodi Township is both a personal and political act for the Roberts couple and Blackburn. While their campaign focuses on water, environmental issues, and accountability, they are also helping to pave the way for greater LGBTQ+ representation in local politics. They understand that being queer and running for office in a small community can lead to unwarranted criticism, but as Roberts noted, “It’s important to be out there and visible.” Through their candidacies, they hope to show Lodi Township that leadership is about more than labels — it's about community, integrity, and the will to address real issues affecting residents' lives.

John Casey

John Casey is senior editor of The Advocate, writing columns about political, societal, and topical issues with leading newsmakers of the day. The columns include interviews with Sam Altman, Neil Patrick Harris, Ellen DeGeneres, Colman Domingo, Jennifer Coolidge, Kelly Ripa and Mark Counselos, Jamie Lee Curtis, Shirley MacLaine, Nancy Pelosi, Tony Fauci, Leon Panetta, John Brennan, and many others. John spent 30 years working as a PR professional on Capitol Hill, Hollywood, the Nobel Prize-winning UN IPCC, and with four of the largest retailers in the U.S.
