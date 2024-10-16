WNBA player Breanna Stewart and wife receive homophobic threats after Game 1 of finals

Breanna Stewart is speaking out after she and her wife were subjected to anonymous homophobic threats after Game 1 of the WNBA finals.

The power forward for the New York Liberty said that her wife, Marta Xargay, received the intimidating message over email after her performance in the Friday match. Stewart had missed one of two free throws when there was just 0.8 seconds left in the game, as well as a layup that would have tied the score.



“The fact it came to Marta’s email and is something she [had to] see — the level of closeness was a little bit different,” Stewart said at practice Tuesday, via The Guardian, adding that the two will continue to “make sure that myself and Marta are OK, but that our kids are the safest."

"We’re taking the proper precautions. I think the threats continue to build after Game 1. We love that people are engaged in our sport, but not to the point where there’s threats or harassment or homophobic comments being made," she added.

The threats, first reported by The New York Post, called Stewart and Xargay a homophobic slur usually directed at women, though spelled incorrectly, with the sender saying “I hope someone shoots your wife dead" and "I hope you both die."

Stewart said that she notified the Liberty about the emails, which notified the WNBA's league security. Per their advice, the couple then filed a report with the New York Police Department, which confirmed the department’s hate crimes taskforce is investigating aggravated harassment involving emails sent to “a 33-year-old victim."

The WNBA said in a statement that it is aware of the most recent matter and are working with league and team security as well as law enforcement on appropriate security measures.”



“We continue to emphasize that there is absolutely no room for hateful or threatening comments made about players, teams or anyone affiliated with the WNBA,” a spokesperson said.

Stewart would go on to set a WNBA record in Game 2 on Sunday when she finished with 21 points, eight rebounds, five assists and seven steals, becoming the player with the most steals in a finals game. The Liberty won against the Minnesota Lynx, tying the series 1-1, and will face off again Wednesday for Game 3.

