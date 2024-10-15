Rufus Wainwright says Donald Trump's use of 'Hallelujah' at town hall was 'height of blasphemy'

Out singer-songwriter Rufus Wainwright blasted former President Donald Trump on Tuesday for playing his iconic cover of the Leonard Cohen classic "Hallelujah" during a strange town hall in Oaks, Pa., on Monday.

The town hall has been described as a "bizarre musical event in which Trump stood in front of his audience for an extended period while songs played on the sound system" by NPR and "a strange conclusion to a political event that had started on familiar turf" by The New York Times.

The Guardian wrote, "Opposition outrage over Donald Trump’s rabble-rousing demagoguery turned to bewilderment after the Republican nominee spent 40 minutes swaying to his favorite songs at a rally near Philadelphia." The outlet noted that Vice President Kamala Harris — who is running against Trump — posted on social media, "Hope he's okay."

“The song ‘Hallelujah’ by Leonard Cohen has become an anthem dedicated to peace, love and acceptance of the truth. I’ve been supremely honored over the years to be connected with this ode to tolerance. Witnessing Trump and his supporters commune with this music last night was the height of blasphemy," Wainwright said in a statement. "Of course, I in no way condone this and was mortified, but the good in me hopes that perhaps in inhabiting and really listening to the lyrics of Cohen’s masterpiece, Donald Trump just might experience a hint of remorse over what he’s caused. I’m not holding my breath.”

The statement also clarified that Wainwright is supporting Harris in the upcoming election.

Wainwright's statement also noted that the publishing company for the Leonard Cohen estate sent Trump's campaign a cease and desist letter.