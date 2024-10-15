Scroll To Top
Yahoo Feed

Rufus Wainwright says Donald Trump's use of 'Hallelujah' at town hall was 'height of blasphemy'

Rufus Wainwright DJT
Ben Houdijk/Shutterstock; mark reinstein/Shutterstock

The gay singer said he hoped Trump may have listened to Leonard Cohen's lyrics and felt some "remorse" for his past actions.

@wgacooper

Out singer-songwriter Rufus Wainwright blasted former President Donald Trump on Tuesday for playing his iconic cover of the Leonard Cohen classic "Hallelujah" during a strange town hall in Oaks, Pa., on Monday.

The town hall has been described as a "bizarre musical event in which Trump stood in front of his audience for an extended period while songs played on the sound system" by NPR and "a strange conclusion to a political event that had started on familiar turf" by The New York Times.

The Guardian wrote, "Opposition outrage over Donald Trump’s rabble-rousing demagoguery turned to bewilderment after the Republican nominee spent 40 minutes swaying to his favorite songs at a rally near Philadelphia." The outlet noted that Vice President Kamala Harris — who is running against Trump — posted on social media, "Hope he's okay."

“The song ‘Hallelujah’ by Leonard Cohen has become an anthem dedicated to peace, love and acceptance of the truth. I’ve been supremely honored over the years to be connected with this ode to tolerance. Witnessing Trump and his supporters commune with this music last night was the height of blasphemy," Wainwright said in a statement. "Of course, I in no way condone this and was mortified, but the good in me hopes that perhaps in inhabiting and really listening to the lyrics of Cohen’s masterpiece, Donald Trump just might experience a hint of remorse over what he’s caused. I’m not holding my breath.”

The statement also clarified that Wainwright is supporting Harris in the upcoming election.

Wainwright's statement also noted that the publishing company for the Leonard Cohen estate sent Trump's campaign a cease and desist letter.

Yahoo Feed
donald trumpkamala harrisleonard cohenrufus wainwright
@wgacooper
Be sure to follow Advocate on your favorite social platform
EqualPride supports the National LGBTQ Task ForceOut / Advocate Magazine - Jonathan Groff & Wayne Brady

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

Press Secretary Karine Jean Pierre racist republican Lauren Boebert
Politics

Lauren Boebert mercilessly mocked for calling White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre a 'DEI hire'

news anchor come out gay live broadcast KARE 11 Sunrise Jason Hackett
News

A local NBC anchor came out as gay on live TV. Now, he shares how the moment has changed his life

JD Vance RNC 2024 speech
Election

How JD Vance went from thinking he was gay and changing his name twice to being an anti-LGBTQ+ extremist

Mark Robinson Crazy Quotes speaking at a podium
Politics

17 of the most batsh*t things N.C. Republican governor candidate Mark Robinson has said

True
Alexander Williamson Starr Brown Murder
Crime

Black transgender woman Starr Brown shot to death in Memphis. Her coworker has confessed to the killing

Moms Melissa Etheridge Cardi B Brittany Griner Brandi Carlile
Arts & Entertainment
Badge
gallery

More Than 50 of Our Favorite LGBTQ+ Moms

Trump ally Laura Loomer demands Lindsey Graham come out of the closet as gay
Politics

Trump ally Laura Loomer goes after Lindsey Graham: ‘We all know you’re gay’

Conjoined twins Lori Schappell trans man George Schappell
Obituaries

Conjoined twins Lori Schappell and trans man George Schappell dead at 62

photo gallery Exclusive First Look Images: Folsom East NYC kink street festival 2024
News

60 wild photos from Folsom Street East that prove New York City knows how to play

Latest Stories

Alex Cooper

Read Full Bio