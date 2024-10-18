Hi, y'all!



❌ MAGA favorite Laura Loomer went on a horrific homophobic rant against Pete Buttigieg and his husband Chasten. She targeted the Buttigieg's and their family after Pete mocked Donald Trump's weird declaration that he was the "father of I.V.F." "With less than three weeks to go until the election, it is clear that for Trump’s closest allies the plan is distraction and division while Democrats are laser-focused on solutions and action," Chasten told The Advocate.

🛩️ Nonprofit group Elevated Access helps those seeking abortions and gender-affirming care by flying patients to areas where such procedures or treatments are available. The Advocate, in partnership with newsroom The 19th, spoke to the organization's executive director about what happens after the upcoming election.🛩️

🚨 Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, known for his anti-LGBTQ+ views, has sued a doctor in the state for providing gender-affirming care to young people, the first such suit in the nation.

