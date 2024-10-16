Scroll To Top
Election

Donald Trump promises to ‘just ban’ transgender people from participating in sports if he’s reelected

Soccer player holding ball LGBTQ rainbow pride flag armband red blue stadium seats
Shutterstock Creative

He’s sounding more and more like a dictator.

Cwnewser

Former President Donald Trump promised to single-handedly ban transgender athletes from participating in high school, college, and professional sports if reelected. During a Fox News town hall with Harris Faulkner in Georgia on Tuesday, which aired Wednesday, Trump made clear that he would take executive action to prevent transgender women from competing in women’s sports.

In response to a question from a voter who expressed concern for her granddaughters’ safety on sports teams and in locker rooms, Trump said, “It’s such an easy question, and everybody in the room knows the answer.” He referenced a video from a California volleyball match, where a player spiked the ball and hit an opponent in the face. Although rumors suggested the player was transgender, this has not been confirmed. The athlete hit was uninjured, and her team won the game, but Trump used the incident to argue transgender athletes pose a physical danger to women.

“I never saw a ball hit so hard,” Trump said. “Other people, even in volleyball, they’ve been really hurt badly. Women playing men… but we stop it. We absolutely stop it.”

Trump continued to assert that transgender athletes have an unfair advantage, even with medical interventions like hormone therapy. “Physically, from a muscular standpoint, even if it was a little bit less… look at what’s happened in swimming. Look at the records that are being broken.”

When Faulkner asked how he would enforce such a ban, Trump replied, “You just ban it. The president bans it. You just don’t let it happen. Not a big deal.”

Data from the Williams Institute at UCLA School of Law highlights how exaggerated these concerns about transgender participation in sports often are. According to a 2022 report, the percentage of transgender people in the United States remains small—less than 1 percent of the adult population. Additionally, transgender athletes make up a tiny fraction of competitive sports participants, yet the issue is frequently used as a political flashpoint by Republicans seeking to rally their base.

Organizations such as the National Collegiate Athletic Association, the International Olympic Committee, and state high school athletic associations have established guidelines for transgender athlete participation. The NCAA, for example, has allowed transgender athletes to compete according to their gender identity, provided they meet specific hormone treatment requirements. The IOC oversees global sports participation and recently updated its framework to encourage inclusion while allowing individual sports federations to set criteria that balance inclusivity and fair competition.

ElectionFox NewsDonald TrumpYahoo FeedTransgenderGeorgia
2024 electiondonald trumpfox newsgeorgiaharris faulknerinternational olympic committeencaasportstransgendertransgender athleteswomen’s sports
Cwnewser
Be sure to follow Advocate on your favorite social platform
EqualPride supports the National LGBTQ Task ForceThe Pride Store Halloween

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

Press Secretary Karine Jean Pierre racist republican Lauren Boebert
Politics

Lauren Boebert mercilessly mocked for calling White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre a 'DEI hire'

news anchor come out gay live broadcast KARE 11 Sunrise Jason Hackett
News

A local NBC anchor came out as gay on live TV. Now, he shares how the moment has changed his life

JD Vance RNC 2024 speech
Election

How JD Vance went from thinking he was gay and changing his name twice to being an anti-LGBTQ+ extremist

Mark Robinson Crazy Quotes speaking at a podium
Politics

17 of the most batsh*t things N.C. Republican governor candidate Mark Robinson has said

True
Alexander Williamson Starr Brown Murder
Crime

Black transgender woman Starr Brown shot to death in Memphis. Her coworker has confessed to the killing

Moms Melissa Etheridge Cardi B Brittany Griner Brandi Carlile
Arts & Entertainment
Badge
gallery

More Than 50 of Our Favorite LGBTQ+ Moms

Trump ally Laura Loomer demands Lindsey Graham come out of the closet as gay
Politics

Trump ally Laura Loomer goes after Lindsey Graham: ‘We all know you’re gay’

Conjoined twins Lori Schappell trans man George Schappell
Obituaries

Conjoined twins Lori Schappell and trans man George Schappell dead at 62

photo gallery Exclusive First Look Images: Folsom East NYC kink street festival 2024
News

60 wild photos from Folsom Street East that prove New York City knows how to play

Latest Stories

Christopher Wiggins

Christopher Wiggins is a senior national reporter for The Advocate. He has a rich career in storytelling and highlighting underrepresented voices. Growing up in a bilingual household in Germany, his German mother and U.S. Army father exposed him to diverse cultures early on, influencing his appreciation for varied perspectives and communication. His work in Washington, D.C., primarily covers the nexus of public policy, politics, law, and LGBTQ+ issues. Wiggins' reporting focuses on revealing lesser-known stories within the LGBTQ+ community. Key moments in his career include traveling with Vice President Kamala Harris and interviewing her in the West Wing about LGBTQ+ support. In addition to his national and political reporting, Wiggins represents The Advocate in the White House Press Pool and is a member of several professional journalistic organizations, including the White House Correspondents’ Association, Association of LGBTQ+ Journalists, and Society of Professional Journalists. His involvement in these groups highlights his commitment to ethical journalism and excellence in the field. Follow him on X/Twitter @CWNewser (https://twitter.com/CWNewser) and Threads @CWNewserDC (https://www.threads.net/@cwnewserdc).
Christopher Wiggins is a senior national reporter for The Advocate. He has a rich career in storytelling and highlighting underrepresented voices. Growing up in a bilingual household in Germany, his German mother and U.S. Army father exposed him to diverse cultures early on, influencing his appreciation for varied perspectives and communication. His work in Washington, D.C., primarily covers the nexus of public policy, politics, law, and LGBTQ+ issues. Wiggins' reporting focuses on revealing lesser-known stories within the LGBTQ+ community. Key moments in his career include traveling with Vice President Kamala Harris and interviewing her in the West Wing about LGBTQ+ support. In addition to his national and political reporting, Wiggins represents The Advocate in the White House Press Pool and is a member of several professional journalistic organizations, including the White House Correspondents’ Association, Association of LGBTQ+ Journalists, and Society of Professional Journalists. His involvement in these groups highlights his commitment to ethical journalism and excellence in the field. Follow him on X/Twitter @CWNewser (https://twitter.com/CWNewser) and Threads @CWNewserDC (https://www.threads.net/@cwnewserdc).
Read Full Bio