Scroll To Top
Exclusives

Monét X Change has a 'message to the younger folk' before the elections (exclusive)

Monét X Change on new podcast Monét Talks and elections
Courtesy of Witch House PR

Monét X Change tells The Advocate about her new podcast, Monét Talks, and the "biggest lie" in politics today.


Drag Race, elections, and exes – oh my!

Those are just a few of the topics RuPaul’s Drag Race: All Stars season four winner Monét X Change is tackling in her new podcast, Monét Talks. The series is the most recent hosting gig for the artist, who also led the WEBBY Award-Winning podcast Sibling Rivalry with Bob the Drag Queen alongside other projects of her own.

Monét just can’t stay away from hosting, she says, as she’s always found “all facets of human existence very interesting.”

“I find people very fascinating,” Monét tells The Advocate. “I love talking to people about the things that other people may not find interesting, but I think that my spin on it and my interest in it makes it an interesting thing.”

To the drag queen, hosting presents the opportunity to bring a new level of authenticity to her audience. It’s about capturing the conversations with her friends and colleagues that would usually happen away from the camera, but that she would later “wish I had a microphone” for. Part of the reason Monét is so drawn to the role is that she’s able to learn “so many interesting things about people that I thought I knew so well, either parasocially or personally.”

“When I chat with someone like Adore Delano, for example – just discovering so many things that I didn’t [know before],” she explains. "I thought I know Adore super well, I've known Adore for a very long time, and finding out that she identified and existed as a trans woman throughout high school, I was like, ‘Wait, what?’”

Mon\u00e9t X Change on new podcast Mon\u00e9t Talks and elections

Courtesy of Witch House PR

Monét Talks will feature a variety of guests, from Drag Race queens to politicians. Monét says that people from her personal life will also come on – including even an ex-boyfriend “or four” – though those conversations may not be as spicy as fans expect.

“Even for my younger self, I existed in a world that when you break up with an ex, that is someone that you have to hate forever, you can't be friends with them. And for some people, I get that is true, because why you break up is a big part of if you can be friends and exist as friends after. And in my situation, yeah, there was some stuff that went on, but I did not think it was something that was so reprehensible that I could never befriend this person again,” she says.

“So, we get into all the things in our relationship – how it started, how it was going, and why it ended – and talk about becoming acquaintances or friends or enemies after that and where we are now today. I think that's just an interesting conversation that people would want to hear.”

Monét’s conversations with politicians will center specifically around those in the LGBTQ+ community, and “how we can activate these people to serve us, the public better.” They’re some of the chats the artist is most excited about, as she didn’t ever expect to see an out queer politician in her life, let alone speak with several on a national stage.

“I'm trying to have honest conversations with these people who we have elected to be our public servants. … We live in a society where, did I ever think I would seek queer politicians in my lifetime? No, I didn't. But now that I am seeing them, I'm so interested in the pathway there,” Monét says, adding, “These politicians I'm talking to, they're trying to get to bigger places. And I'm wondering if in our lifetime, will we see a gay president of the United States of America? I don’t know, and that sucks.”

Mon\u00e9t X Change on new podcast Mon\u00e9t Talks and elections

Courtesy of Witch House PR

Monét is also one of the artists behind Drag Pac, the first political action committee led by drag queens, which aims to encourage young people to vote – though not just for president. Monét also emphasizes the importance of local politics and voting down ballot, as “these are the people who are in charge of your streets, who are in charge of allocating the funds to get better lighting, or the things that you encounter more on a daily basis.”

“It's the local elections that are informing these decisions for you. It's so easy to just think of the big picture because we're so inundated with senators and congresspeople and the presidency. But your alderman is so important, your council person is so important,” she says. “These people are informing the things that you really deal with every day, and activating your one vote to affect change locally is just as important as the big ticket items like senators, representatives, and the president.

With the November elections just around the corner, Monét highlighted again the importance for people to show up, insisting they not let themselves be duped by the “biggest lie” infiltrating politics today.

“The message I want to send to the younger folk – the millennials and Gen Z specifically, because we are gonna be the biggest voting blocks in this election and the ones to come – is that as an everyday citizen, we often forget how much power we hold,” Monét says. “I think it's so easy to feel maligned and to feel like you exist in this space where your one vote doesn't matter, but a bigger lie has never been told. Your one vote is so goddamn important, especially when we mobilize and use all of our one votes together. We can affect a lot of changes.”

Monét Talks episodes will air weekly every Thursday on all major podcast platforms, and the video versions will stream on her YouTube channel the same day.

From Your Site Articles
ExclusivesDragArts & EntertainmentNon-topicsRuPaul's Drag RaceRM Editors PickYahoo FeedPoliticsPeople
2024 electiondrag pacdrag queensdrag raceex boyfriendsgen zlgbtq politiciansmillennialsmonet talksmonet x changepodcastrupaul's drag racerupaul's drag race all starsexclusive
Be sure to follow Advocate on your favorite social platform
EqualPride supports the National LGBTQ Task ForceThe Pride Store Halloween

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

Press Secretary Karine Jean Pierre racist republican Lauren Boebert
Politics

Lauren Boebert mercilessly mocked for calling White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre a 'DEI hire'

news anchor come out gay live broadcast KARE 11 Sunrise Jason Hackett
News

A local NBC anchor came out as gay on live TV. Now, he shares how the moment has changed his life

JD Vance RNC 2024 speech
Election

How JD Vance went from thinking he was gay and changing his name twice to being an anti-LGBTQ+ extremist

Mark Robinson Crazy Quotes speaking at a podium
Politics

17 of the most batsh*t things N.C. Republican governor candidate Mark Robinson has said

True
Alexander Williamson Starr Brown Murder
Crime

Black transgender woman Starr Brown shot to death in Memphis. Her coworker has confessed to the killing

Moms Melissa Etheridge Cardi B Brittany Griner Brandi Carlile
Arts & Entertainment
Badge
gallery

More Than 50 of Our Favorite LGBTQ+ Moms

Trump ally Laura Loomer demands Lindsey Graham come out of the closet as gay
Politics

Trump ally Laura Loomer goes after Lindsey Graham: ‘We all know you’re gay’

Conjoined twins Lori Schappell trans man George Schappell
Obituaries

Conjoined twins Lori Schappell and trans man George Schappell dead at 62

photo gallery Exclusive First Look Images: Folsom East NYC kink street festival 2024
News

60 wild photos from Folsom Street East that prove New York City knows how to play

Latest Stories

Ryan Adamczeski

Ryan is a reporter at The Advocate, and a graduate of New York University Tisch's Department of Dramatic Writing, with a focus in television writing and comedy. She first became a published author at the age of 15 with her YA novel "Someone Else's Stars," and is now a member of GALECA, the LGBTQ+ society of entertainment critics, and the IRE, the society of Investigative Reporters and Editors. In her free time, Ryan likes watching New York Rangers hockey, listening to the Beach Boys, and practicing witchcraft.
Ryan is a reporter at The Advocate, and a graduate of New York University Tisch's Department of Dramatic Writing, with a focus in television writing and comedy. She first became a published author at the age of 15 with her YA novel "Someone Else's Stars," and is now a member of GALECA, the LGBTQ+ society of entertainment critics, and the IRE, the society of Investigative Reporters and Editors. In her free time, Ryan likes watching New York Rangers hockey, listening to the Beach Boys, and practicing witchcraft.
Read Full Bio