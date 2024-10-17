Scroll To Top
News

Trump tries to silence Stormy Daniels again ahead of election, Rachel Maddow reveals in bombshell report

rachel maddow stormy daniels
MSNBC; Drew Angerer/Getty Images

“Trump is trying to get another hush money deal with Stormy Daniels ahead of this election,” Maddow told the MSNBC audience.

Cwnewser

Former President Donald Trump has made yet another attempt to silence bi adult film actress Stormy Daniels. In a bombshell report on MSNBC Wednesday evening, out anchor Rachel Maddow revealed to host Chris Hayes on his All In with Chris Hayes show that Trump’s legal team recently tried to cut a deal with Daniels, offering to reduce her legal debt if she agreed to sign a non-disclosure agreement.

This echoes the hush money payment at the heart of Trump’s 2016 scandal, which resulted in his conviction on 34 felony counts for falsifying business records. Trump’s campaign has made the baseless claim that the documents Maddow obtained were part of a foreign influence operation involving Iranian hackers.

Daniels, who has spoken openly about her alleged 2006 affair with Trump, was again offered a deal to stay quiet about their past. According to Maddow, Trump’s lawyers proposed reducing Daniels’ debt by over $30,000—if she agreed to an NDA that would prevent her from making any further public statements about Trump, including about the $130,000 hush money payment she received in 2016. Maddow explained, “Trump is trying to get another hush money deal with Stormy Daniels ahead of this election. Trump’s lawyer basically offered to take it off the bottom line. They would pretend that Stormy Daniels owed less money to Trump than they actually believed she owed if she also signed an agreement to not talk about Trump.”

Maddow revealed that this time, Trump’s legal team planned to disguise the hush money payment as a reduction in Daniels’ legal settlement. Maddow reported that Daniels, expecting a final call to end her legal battles with Trump, was instead offered the NDA. As Maddow described, her reaction was swift and decisive: she refused the deal. Trump’s legal team ultimately settled for a final payment of $627,500 without the NDA.

Maddow raised concerns during her report about the potential legal implications of Trump’s continued efforts to silence Daniels. Trump was convicted in May 2024 for falsifying business records to cover up the 2016 hush money payment.

To explore whether these actions could result in additional charges, Maddow reached out to the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office, which led to the prosecution of Trump’s earlier hush-money case. The office declined to comment on the matter.

In response to Maddow’s report, Trump’s campaign issued a surprising and unsupported claim: that the documents used in Maddow’s report were part of an illegal foreign hacking operation. According to Trump’s camp, the documents were obtained through a “foreign hacking attack” aimed at undermining the former president’s campaign.

The roots of this claim trace back to a separate incident involving Iranian nationals. In September, U.S. authorities charged three members of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps with hacking Trump’s campaign in an attempt to disrupt the election. The Department of Justice alleged that the hackers sought to leak stolen materials from Trump’s campaign to individuals linked to President Joe Biden’s re-election effort before he stepped aside to allow Vice President Kamala Harris to run. Maddow made it clear during the broadcast that the documents central to her report came directly from Daniels’ attorney and had no connection to foreign hackers.

Watch Rachel Maddow’s explosive report below.

- YouTubewww.youtube.com

From Your Site Articles
NewsMediaElectionYahoo FeedMSNBCDonald TrumpRachel Maddow
2024 electioncrimedonald trumpmanhattan district attorneymediamsnbcrachel maddowstormy daniels
Cwnewser
Be sure to follow Advocate on your favorite social platform
EqualPride supports the National LGBTQ Task ForceThe Pride Store Halloween

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

Press Secretary Karine Jean Pierre racist republican Lauren Boebert
Politics

Lauren Boebert mercilessly mocked for calling White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre a 'DEI hire'

news anchor come out gay live broadcast KARE 11 Sunrise Jason Hackett
News

A local NBC anchor came out as gay on live TV. Now, he shares how the moment has changed his life

JD Vance RNC 2024 speech
Election

How JD Vance went from thinking he was gay and changing his name twice to being an anti-LGBTQ+ extremist

Mark Robinson Crazy Quotes speaking at a podium
Politics

17 of the most batsh*t things N.C. Republican governor candidate Mark Robinson has said

True
Alexander Williamson Starr Brown Murder
Crime

Black transgender woman Starr Brown shot to death in Memphis. Her coworker has confessed to the killing

Moms Melissa Etheridge Cardi B Brittany Griner Brandi Carlile
Arts & Entertainment
Badge
gallery

More Than 50 of Our Favorite LGBTQ+ Moms

Trump ally Laura Loomer demands Lindsey Graham come out of the closet as gay
Politics

Trump ally Laura Loomer goes after Lindsey Graham: ‘We all know you’re gay’

Conjoined twins Lori Schappell trans man George Schappell
Obituaries

Conjoined twins Lori Schappell and trans man George Schappell dead at 62

photo gallery Exclusive First Look Images: Folsom East NYC kink street festival 2024
News

60 wild photos from Folsom Street East that prove New York City knows how to play

Latest Stories

Christopher Wiggins

Christopher Wiggins is a senior national reporter for The Advocate. He has a rich career in storytelling and highlighting underrepresented voices. Growing up in a bilingual household in Germany, his German mother and U.S. Army father exposed him to diverse cultures early on, influencing his appreciation for varied perspectives and communication. His work in Washington, D.C., primarily covers the nexus of public policy, politics, law, and LGBTQ+ issues. Wiggins' reporting focuses on revealing lesser-known stories within the LGBTQ+ community. Key moments in his career include traveling with Vice President Kamala Harris and interviewing her in the West Wing about LGBTQ+ support. In addition to his national and political reporting, Wiggins represents The Advocate in the White House Press Pool and is a member of several professional journalistic organizations, including the White House Correspondents’ Association, Association of LGBTQ+ Journalists, and Society of Professional Journalists. His involvement in these groups highlights his commitment to ethical journalism and excellence in the field. Follow him on X/Twitter @CWNewser (https://twitter.com/CWNewser) and Threads @CWNewserDC (https://www.threads.net/@cwnewserdc).
Christopher Wiggins is a senior national reporter for The Advocate. He has a rich career in storytelling and highlighting underrepresented voices. Growing up in a bilingual household in Germany, his German mother and U.S. Army father exposed him to diverse cultures early on, influencing his appreciation for varied perspectives and communication. His work in Washington, D.C., primarily covers the nexus of public policy, politics, law, and LGBTQ+ issues. Wiggins' reporting focuses on revealing lesser-known stories within the LGBTQ+ community. Key moments in his career include traveling with Vice President Kamala Harris and interviewing her in the West Wing about LGBTQ+ support. In addition to his national and political reporting, Wiggins represents The Advocate in the White House Press Pool and is a member of several professional journalistic organizations, including the White House Correspondents’ Association, Association of LGBTQ+ Journalists, and Society of Professional Journalists. His involvement in these groups highlights his commitment to ethical journalism and excellence in the field. Follow him on X/Twitter @CWNewser (https://twitter.com/CWNewser) and Threads @CWNewserDC (https://www.threads.net/@cwnewserdc).
Read Full Bio