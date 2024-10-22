Hey there, loyal readers! It’s senior national reporter Christopher Wiggins filling in for Alex while he’s traveling.

📚 On Wednesday at 6 p.m. EDT,The Advocate is hosting a virtual roundtable featuring trans teens from the GenderCool Project, moderated by author Nico Lang, whose new book, American Teenager, is out now. The discussion will highlight the experiences and joys of trans youth in the U.S. and address the political and personal challenges they face. The event will be streamed live on Advocate.com and our YouTube page, showcasing the voices of young people making a positive impact amid ongoing anti-trans legislative efforts.

🏳️⚧️ In a Monday appearance on Fox & Friends, actual threat to democracy Donald Trump claimed that transgender children pose a “threat to democracy,” continuing his baseless rhetoric on gender identity. Trump also falsely claimed that children are transitioning in schools without parental consent, which LGBTQ+ advocates, including GLSEN’s Melanie Willingham-Jaggers, condemned as dangerous misinformation. His inflammatory rhetoric is part of Trump’s broader effort to rally his base by targeting transgender rights in the final stretch of the 2024 election.

⚖️ Chase Strangio, a renowned ACLU attorney, will make history as the first out transgender lawyer to argue before the U.S. Supreme Court. Strangio will represent families and medical providers challenging Tennessee’s law banning gender-affirming care for trans minors in U.S. v. Skrmetti. This case, scheduled for oral arguments on December 4, is a pivotal moment for trans rights, with the outcome having significant implications for gender-affirming healthcare nationwide.

