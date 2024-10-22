Scroll To Top
News

Former Abercrombie & Fitch CEO Mike Jeffries and partner arrested on sex trafficking charges

Mike Jeffries CEO Abercrombie and Fitch topless male models waving to a crowd from building behind a store billboard
Michael Loccisano/FilmMagic for Paul Wilmot Communications; LAURENT FIEVET/AFP/GettyImages

Mike Jeffries, his partner Matthew Smith, and their associate James Jacobson were indicted Tuesday morning on over a dozen counts related to sex trafficking.

Support The Advocate
We're asking for your help to continue our newsroom's important reporting. Support LGBTQ+ journalism by contributing today!
One-timeMonthly
If you have any billing questions, please contact us at 1967@advocate.com

The former CEO of clothing company Abercrombie & Fitch has been arrested on sex trafficking charges.

Mike Jeffries, 80, his partner Matthew Smith, and their associate James Jacobson were indicted Tuesday morning by a federal grand jury in the Eastern District of New York on over a dozen counts related to sex trafficking between December 2008 and March 2015, multiple outlets report.

The three are accused of recruiting aspiring male models and coercing them into performing sex acts to further their careers. Jeffries and his associates would allegedly bring the men, who expressed the desire to become models for Abercrombie & Fitch, to sex parties where the men would be given drugs, alcohol, and Viagra, then made to perform the acts.

Jeffries and Smith will appear this afternoon in federal court in the Southern District of Florida while Jacobson appears in the Western District of Wisconsin. All three will be arraigned in the Eastern District of New York at a later date. The court will give a press conference with further information at noon.

One of Jeffries's attorneys, Brian Bieber, told NBC News, “We will respond in detail to the allegations after the Indictment is unsealed, and when appropriate, but plan to do so in the courthouse – not the media.”

Jeffries's arrest comes one year after Abercrombie & Fitch announced it would be hiring an independent law firm to investigate allegations against him and Smith, revealed in a report by the BBC, claiming that the pair sexually exploited young men during Jeffries's time as CEO. The brand has claimed that current company leadership was not previously aware of the allegations.

If you or someone you know has experienced sexual violence, theNational Sexual Assault Hotline is available 24/7 with free and confidential services. More resources are availablehere. If you or someone you know has experienced trafficking, or if you suspect someone is a victim of trafficking, the National Human Trafficking Hotline is also available at 1-888-373-7888, toll-free and 24/7.

From Your Site Articles
NewsYahoo FeedFashionCrime
abercrombie & fitchalcoholbrian bieberclothing branddrugsfashionformer ceoindictmentjames jacobsonmatthew smithmike jeffriesmodelsnew yorksex crimessex traffickingviagranews
Be sure to follow Advocate on your favorite social platform
The Pride Store HalloweenOut / Advocate Magazine - Jonathan Groff & Wayne Brady

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

Press Secretary Karine Jean Pierre racist republican Lauren Boebert
Politics

Lauren Boebert mercilessly mocked for calling White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre a 'DEI hire'

news anchor come out gay live broadcast KARE 11 Sunrise Jason Hackett
News

A local NBC anchor came out as gay on live TV. Now, he shares how the moment has changed his life

JD Vance RNC 2024 speech
Election

How JD Vance went from thinking he was gay and changing his name twice to being an anti-LGBTQ+ extremist

Mark Robinson Crazy Quotes speaking at a podium
Politics

17 of the most batsh*t things N.C. Republican governor candidate Mark Robinson has said

True
Alexander Williamson Starr Brown Murder
Crime

Black transgender woman Starr Brown shot to death in Memphis. Her coworker has confessed to the killing

Moms Melissa Etheridge Cardi B Brittany Griner Brandi Carlile
Arts & Entertainment
Badge
gallery

More Than 50 of Our Favorite LGBTQ+ Moms

Trump ally Laura Loomer demands Lindsey Graham come out of the closet as gay
Politics

Trump ally Laura Loomer goes after Lindsey Graham: ‘We all know you’re gay’

Conjoined twins Lori Schappell trans man George Schappell
Obituaries

Conjoined twins Lori Schappell and trans man George Schappell dead at 62

photo gallery Exclusive First Look Images: Folsom East NYC kink street festival 2024
News

60 wild photos from Folsom Street East that prove New York City knows how to play

Latest Stories

Ryan Adamczeski

Ryan is a reporter at The Advocate, and a graduate of New York University Tisch's Department of Dramatic Writing, with a focus in television writing and comedy. She first became a published author at the age of 15 with her YA novel "Someone Else's Stars," and is now a member of GALECA, the LGBTQ+ society of entertainment critics, and the IRE, the society of Investigative Reporters and Editors. In her free time, Ryan likes watching New York Rangers hockey, listening to the Beach Boys, and practicing witchcraft.
Ryan is a reporter at The Advocate, and a graduate of New York University Tisch's Department of Dramatic Writing, with a focus in television writing and comedy. She first became a published author at the age of 15 with her YA novel "Someone Else's Stars," and is now a member of GALECA, the LGBTQ+ society of entertainment critics, and the IRE, the society of Investigative Reporters and Editors. In her free time, Ryan likes watching New York Rangers hockey, listening to the Beach Boys, and practicing witchcraft.
Read Full Bio