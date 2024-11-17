Hi y'all,

🌈 Need some resources to support trans youth in your life? The Trevor Project this week released tips to help transgender folks right now. The top five ways, as told by trans youth, are:

Trust trans youth to know who they are Stand up for them Don't support anti-LGBTQ+ politicians Respect their pronouns Show support of their gender expression

🏛️ Out U.S. Rep. Robert Garcia is making a leadership bid in Congress. Garcia has formally entered the race for the Caucus Leadership Representative position in the House of Representatives. That's a leadership role representing House members who have been in office for five or fewer terms.

⚕️ Colorado Gov. Jared Polis backtracked on (honestly, did not see this coming) seemingly voicing support on social media for Robert F. Kennedy being nominated to lead the Department of Health and Human Services. RFK Jr. has said such false claims such as the environment makes kids transgender and HIV doesn't cause AIDS. Polis said he was "excited by the news" that Donald Trump had chosen anti-vaccine Kennedy for the role. Read what Polis's office said to The Advocate after we asked about the comments.

