🚨 The Human Rights Campaign is set to lay off approximately 20 percent of its workforce in a major restructuring effort in what the group's leadership said is to adapt to the evolving political and financial landscape. The Advocate has the exclusive.
🚔 A man who worked as a journalist in LGBTQ+ media has been arrested and identified by California authorities as a fugitive sex offender who police say had been living under an assumed identity since at least 2016.
💄 As companies abandon diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives, e.l.f. Beauty is staying true to the "community that we serve," its CEO recently said in a TV interview, adding, "our diversity is a key competitive advantage in terms of our results."
📣 In a time of unprecedented challenges for LGBTQ+ families, Family Equality, the national nonprofit dedicated to advancing equality for LGBTQ+ families, has announced the appointment of Darra Gordon as its new CEO.
This week's question is: What U.S. Supreme Court case decision made marriage equality the law of the land?
Last week's question was: Who was the first out LGBTQ+ person to be the White House press secretary?
This week's answer is: Karine Jean-Pierre. Jean-Pierre stepped into the role of principal deputy press secretary on day one of the Biden administration in January 2021, becoming the first LGBTQ+ person to give a press briefing that May. One year later, in May 2022, she was promoted to the chief spokesperson role.
“I think about the different communities I carry,” she said in a recent interview with The AdvocateThe Advocate. “The LGBTQ+ community, the Black community, women, the immigrant community.” Read the interview to find out what she has planned next.
Congrats to Jack, Cher, Andre, Heather, D. Ann, and Steve for getting the answer right! 🎉
