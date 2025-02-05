Hi there,

🚨 The Human Rights Campaign is set to lay off approximately 20 percent of its workforce in a major restructuring effort in what the group's leadership said is to adapt to the evolving political and financial landscape. The Advocate has the exclusive.

🚔 A man who worked as a journalist in LGBTQ+ media has been arrested and identified by California authorities as a fugitive sex offender who police say had been living under an assumed identity since at least 2016.

💄 As companies abandon diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives, e.l.f. Beauty is staying true to the "community that we serve," its CEO recently said in a TV interview, adding, "our diversity is a key competitive advantage in terms of our results."

📣 In a time of unprecedented challenges for LGBTQ+ families, Family Equality, the national nonprofit dedicated to advancing equality for LGBTQ+ families, has announced the appointment of Darra Gordon as its new CEO.

Onwards and upwards,

Alex Cooper

Editor-in-chief, Advocate.com

P.S. Support The Advocate's journalism. Find out how to contribute today.

Kim Davis is back in court because she doesn't want to pay a gay couple Ty Wright/Getty Images

Transgender author Jennifer Finney Boylan: The fight is not over Courtesy Macmillan Publishers; Dan Haar via Jennifer Finney Boylan

Trump moves to abolish Education Department amid push against 'wokeness' YES Market Media via shutterstock

Darra Gordon to lead Family Equality as LGBTQ+ families grapple with an uncertain time (exclusive) Liz Farrell Photography (provided)

N.Y. attorney general: stopping care for trans youth will violate state law Roy Rochlin/Getty Images for (BAM) Brooklyn Academy of Music

🚨Check out the Jan/Feb 2025 Health PLUS Wellness digital edition We're celebrating Black History Month with our annual African American issue.